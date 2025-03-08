Stacey Abrams' Explanation Indicates 'Dems Upgraded Vote-Buying From Obama Phones to Biden Refrigerators'

Last month we told you that DOGE dug up a $2 billion (yes, "billion" with a B) goodie bag that was earmarked for a nonprofit group connected to the former rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams.

The Free Beacon reported the story:

NEW: A $2B portion of the $20B in eco grants EPA and DOGE officials found parked at an outside bank is earmarked for a new nonprofit linked to Stacey Abrams.



Biden's EPA awarded the grant even though the group reported just $100 in revenue during its first months in operation. pic.twitter.com/H7TMpnPzNP — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Abrams was on MSNBC for another softball interview with Chris Hayes, who took everything Abrams said at face value with zero pushback whatsoever. Nothing to see here... except it seems as if there is plenty here:

The EPA-Stacey Abrams grift revealed: @staceyabrams just told MSBNC's @chrislhayes that the Biden EPA gave her $2 billion to buy people new home appliances to reduce electric bills. So Democrats upgraded vote buying from Obama phones to Biden refrigerators. pic.twitter.com/mO0dEFOXmj — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 7, 2025

Call us overly skeptical, but something seems just a little "off" about all this.

Democrats were handing new appliances to buy votes.



And they still lost. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) March 7, 2025

But we're assuming certain people made a lot of money, so it was a "win" for them as far as that goes.

We have a lot of questions like these as well:

How many fridges did she distribute not counting her friends and relatives? — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 7, 2025

Hayes certainly did his job, which is to not provide any challenge to Abrams whatsoever:

The yutz journalist didn’t ask her how much money she bagged. https://t.co/JEUA9FO3L9 — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) March 8, 2025

Of course not. That's why Abrams will only be interviewed on pro-Left propaganda outlets.

Perhaps DOGE will find a few receipts -- the kind Abrams might not like to see exposed.

I’d like to see the finances of “Rewiring America”



Group founded in 2020.

Abrams joins in 2023.

Next year they get part of a 2 billion dollar grant.



Gross. https://t.co/51uAL02ZRd — Pat Garofalo 🇺🇸 (@PatGarofalo) March 8, 2025

Nothing to see here!

***

