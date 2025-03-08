Drill, Baby, Drill! Trump Administration Announces Natural Gas Exports to Germany
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and...
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal...
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking...
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails
The End Is 'Nye'! Here's the 'Climate Change' Accused of Causing a Massive...
VIP
Here's Another Example of Just How Disconnected Dems are From Average Americans
Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk...
A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk'...
Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey...
New Deputy Attorney General's First Order of Business Was Firing Biden DOJ’s Pardon...
VIP
Gnat Again! Trump Effortlessly Brushes Away NBC ‘Reporter’ Abuzz with ‘Sources Say’ Story...
‘Sources Say’: Donald Trump, Jr. Refutes ‘2028 Presidential Run’ Lie Spread by Mediaite...

Stacey Abrams' Explanation Indicates 'Dems Upgraded Vote-Buying From Obama Phones to Biden Refrigerators'

Doug P.  |  1:47 PM on March 08, 2025
Meme

Last month we told you that DOGE dug up a $2 billion (yes, "billion" with a B) goodie bag that was earmarked for a nonprofit group connected to the former rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams. 

Advertisement

The Free Beacon reported the story:

Meanwhile, Abrams was on MSNBC for another softball interview with Chris Hayes, who took everything Abrams said at face value with zero pushback whatsoever. Nothing to see here... except it seems as if there is plenty here:

Call us overly skeptical, but something seems just a little "off" about all this.

But we're assuming certain people made a lot of money, so it was a "win" for them as far as that goes. 

We have a lot of questions like these as well:

Recommended

Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hayes certainly did his job, which is to not provide any challenge to Abrams whatsoever:

Of course not. That's why Abrams will only be interviewed on pro-Left propaganda outlets.

Perhaps DOGE will find a few receipts -- the kind Abrams might not like to see exposed.

Nothing to see here!

***

Related:

BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign Law Violations

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)
Amy Curtis
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant
Amy Curtis
Drill, Baby, Drill! Trump Administration Announces Natural Gas Exports to Germany
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
Doug P.
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking Into Lefty Fundraising Org
Amy Curtis
'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement