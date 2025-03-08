OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November

This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal...
Doug P.  |  12:38 PM on March 08, 2025
Harris screenshot meme

In the November election, the Democrats' extremely bad day included losing the White House along with control of the U.S. Senate. One of those lost seats had been occupied by Jon Tester, but that came to an end:

Republican Tim Sheehy has defeated Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, NBC News projects, deepening the GOP’s projected Senate majority after the party's wins in West Virginia and Ohio.

Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, defeated the three-term senator by consolidating Republican voters in a state that has turned a deeper shade of red in recent years. Sheehy and his allies cast Tester as a liberal Democrat who votes with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, undercutting the incumbent’s reputation as a centrist.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's show, Tester did a bit of a post-mortem on his 2024 campaign and subsequence Senate loss, and blamed the top of the ticket. Sorry, Kamala:

Tester doesn't seem to be able to let himself be unburdened by what has been.

It's amazing that Harris brought in Tim Walz, Oprah and Beyonce and that still wasn't a big enough coattail to help drag Tester across the finish line. 

Tester appears to understand that... now:

Too little too late!

