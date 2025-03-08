OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November

In the November election, the Democrats' extremely bad day included losing the White House along with control of the U.S. Senate. One of those lost seats had been occupied by Jon Tester, but that came to an end:

Republican Tim Sheehy has defeated Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, NBC News projects, deepening the GOP’s projected Senate majority after the party's wins in West Virginia and Ohio. Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, defeated the three-term senator by consolidating Republican voters in a state that has turned a deeper shade of red in recent years. Sheehy and his allies cast Tester as a liberal Democrat who votes with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, undercutting the incumbent’s reputation as a centrist.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's show, Tester did a bit of a post-mortem on his 2024 campaign and subsequence Senate loss, and blamed the top of the ticket. Sorry, Kamala:

Jon Tester blames Kamala Harris' poor performance for his Senate loss on Bill Maher:

Bill Maher: "Headline: Party divided on resistance: Stand up to Trump, or try to court the center? It's not an or! You go to the place where the people vote for you.

Jon Tester: "The top of the… pic.twitter.com/poMA92wrcZ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 8, 2025

Tester doesn't seem to be able to let himself be unburdened by what has been.

Jon Tester blames Kamala for him losing his Senate seat in November. 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/M9b5GAFUZy — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 8, 2025

It's amazing that Harris brought in Tim Walz, Oprah and Beyonce and that still wasn't a big enough coattail to help drag Tester across the finish line.

Was Jon Tester too afraid to say that the Democrats’ awful policies were a BIG reason that Trump won & Dems lost? https://t.co/XX4h7OpUQQ — Katrina Ski (@MtRushmore2016) March 8, 2025

Tester appears to understand that... now:

Democrat Jon Tester loses his race for Montana senator and now comes out and says men playing in women’s sports is “a bunch of crap” and shouldn’t be happening: pic.twitter.com/9VzjE3mn97 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2025

Too little too late!