'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails

Watching many on the Left try and figure out why their "messaging" didn't resonate before the election and still fails to register with large portions of the public has been a sight to behold.

Another struggle to figure out what's happened took place on MSNBC, with Molly Jong-Fast explaining to Michael Steele part of the reason she thinks the Dems can't break through. This one comes with a beverage warning (video via @WesternLensman):

MSNBC: Democrats can’t effectively message anymore because there’s not as much “non partisan” media as there used to be.



🤡🌍 pic.twitter.com/NkDkZV9qeG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

There's only one possible reaction to that:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasps* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAaaaa … ☠️ pic.twitter.com/690ncOOJ7Z — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 8, 2025

And that's the reaction.

The "media on media" slam is something else.

Fake news calling other media fake news is funny news. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 8, 2025

If the Left had any self-awareness at all they'd know exactly the reason their "messaging" doesn't catch on:

They truly believe "messaging" is their issue, not radical policies and kook politicians. The flailing is high comedy. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

However, part of the Dems' problem might be that their "messaging efforts" are embarrassing and coordinated. Two recent examples:

JUST IN: House Democrats release new “choose your fighter” skit to entice their base.

pic.twitter.com/to1Q1MCNh9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2025

The Dems' strategy seems to boil down to "cringe and coordination":

Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Mark Kelly join the list of Democrat Senators who all released the same message at the same time.



Puppets. pic.twitter.com/dL3FTyzS1N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

The memo was definitely received!

These people are just absolutely and forever lost. https://t.co/ZH6Woizcol — Todd Huss (@bucknut1991) March 8, 2025

May they remain that way.