This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal...
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking...
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
The End Is 'Nye'! Here's the 'Climate Change' Accused of Causing a Massive...
VIP
Here's Another Example of Just How Disconnected Dems are From Average Americans
Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk...
A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk'...
Democrat Cory Booker Nixes Musk’s Free Cybertruck and Thanks X for ‘Elevating’ Cringey...
New Deputy Attorney General's First Order of Business Was Firing Biden DOJ’s Pardon...
VIP
Gnat Again! Trump Effortlessly Brushes Away NBC ‘Reporter’ Abuzz with ‘Sources Say’ Story...
‘Sources Say’: Donald Trump, Jr. Refutes ‘2028 Presidential Run’ Lie Spread by Mediaite...
Monmouth University Closing Polling Institute That Had Kamala Harris Winning Popular Vote...
Peter, Paul and Scary: Dems, the 1960s Called and They Want Their Cringey...
Jerry Nadler Makes Great Case for Jewish Students to Become MAGA

'High Comedy'! MSNBC Guest Assigns Blame for the Democrats' Anti-Trump Messaging Fails

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on March 08, 2025

Watching many on the Left try and figure out why their "messaging" didn't resonate before the election and still fails to register with large portions of the public has been a sight to behold. 

Advertisement

Another struggle to figure out what's happened took place on MSNBC, with Molly Jong-Fast explaining to Michael Steele part of the reason she thinks the Dems can't break through. This one comes with a beverage warning (video via @WesternLensman):

There's only one possible reaction to that:

And that's the reaction.

The "media on media" slam is something else. 

If the Left had any self-awareness at all they'd know exactly the reason their "messaging" doesn't catch on:

Recommended

OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
Doug P.
Advertisement

However, part of the Dems' problem might be that their "messaging efforts" are embarrassing and coordinated. Two recent examples:

The Dems' strategy seems to boil down to "cringe and coordination":

The memo was definitely received!

May they remain that way.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November
Doug P.
Uh Oh, ActBlue! Musk's Coming for YOU! After Tesla 'Protests', Elon Is Looking Into Lefty Fundraising Org
Amy Curtis
This Explains EVERYTHING! AOC's Worried About Tom Homan 'Cause She Employed an Illegal Immigrant
Amy Curtis
The End Is 'Nye'! Here's the 'Climate Change' Accused of Causing a Massive Wildfire in South Carolina
Doug P.
Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk and Tax Cuts
Doug P.
Jerry Nadler Makes Great Case for Jewish Students to Become MAGA
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Former Democrat Senator Points to Reason He Lost His Seat in November Doug P.
Advertisement