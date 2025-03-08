'They Tried So Hard!' Point and Laugh at the Media's Attempts to Sell Voters on Tim Walz Over JD Vance

The November election was an epic disaster for the Democrats, especially when we consider how much lying and gaslighting the media did in trying to convince voters to stay away from Trump and the Republicans. What happened next was that the Dems lost the White House and Senate while the GOP held the House. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz didn't win a single swing state and Trump even took the "popular vote."

Saturday afternoons often provide a nice opportunity for a stroll down memory lane, so let's revisit just how hard the lib media tried to sell Americans on the idea of Tim Walz as VP. To some degree this was even more desperate than their efforts to convince voters Kamala Harris should be president.

Watch:

It’s actually funny to look back at some of the MSM coverage of Tim Walz versus JD Vance. They tried so hard. 😂 pic.twitter.com/K4w9Ys7NYK — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 8, 2025

That video was compiled last year and shared by Grabien News' Tom Elliott, and it's still worth a look every now and again.

SUPERCUT!



See if you can spot the difference in coverage between the Vance & Walz rollouts pic.twitter.com/LITf19yFUg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 9, 2024

One of the best things about what happened in November was that these media hacks found out that hardly anybody takes their voting advice seriously.

Even though we now know, it’s still hard to believe how scripted and coordinated the leftist media are. — rider writer® (@HBwriterMike) March 8, 2025

The lefty media's propaganda effort failed hilariously.

This is gold. I cannot believe these people still have jobs. https://t.co/WcDm7LcqEb — Red is the new purple. (@PCS20872) March 8, 2025

If the media felt compelled to say something like this they should have known they had a problem:

“Tim Walz is the opposite of weird” 🤣🤣🤣 — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) March 8, 2025

Walz also ended up the opposite of "elected Vice President."