Every. Single. TIME! Rashida Tlaib's Scribbled Lecture to Trump About Paying Taxes Just Got Awkward

Merriam-Webster defines the psychological version of the word "projection" as "the attribution of one's own ideas, feelings, or attitudes to other people or to objects." Few people live up to that definition like some of the Democrats when it comes to the things they accuse Trump of doing.

During President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, one of the Democrats engaging in shameless theatrics was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who held up a sign when the subject of taxes came up:

As Trump talks about taxes, Rashida Tlaib holds up a sign that says “start by paying your taxes” pic.twitter.com/V46erYMOQr — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

And with that, another Democrat was later found to have been projecting again:

It never fails!

I’m old enough to remember when Rep. Rashida Tlaib thought she was exempt from paying property taxes for six years on her rental property. The debt went back so far that Wayne County could only collect four of the six years owed. https://t.co/2HDSQkIcmX pic.twitter.com/0bda1GLBun — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) March 5, 2025

From the Battle Creek Enquirer in 2014:

State Rep. Rashida Tlaib has paid $4,550 to Wayne County and a local charity to make up for underpaying taxes on a Dearborn rental property since 2008. The Free Press reported in February that Tlaib, D-Detroit, and her husband, Fayez Tlaib, claimed a 100 percent personal residence exemption for the Detroit home they live in and a rental property they own in Dearborn. Only the Detroit home was eligible for the exemption. Tlaib, who is running for the state Senate, said the underpayment was an honest mistake and promised to put things right by paying taxes, interest and penalties to the county as far back as 2010, which is all the county will accept; and by giving to charity what she would have owed for the two earlier years.

Coming from Tlaib, her "pay your taxes" theatrics was some Al Sharpton-level hypocrisy.