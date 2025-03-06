Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure of Rep. Al Green

At the start of President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, the question of which Democrat would be the first to disrupt the proceedings with outbursts and theatrics was answered quickly when Rep. Al Green stood up shouting and waving his cane around.

Today there was a vote to censure Green, which passed with several Democrats also voting yes. As we told you earlier, you just knew the vote wouldn't take place without even more Democrat tantrums and protest, which is exactly what happened.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley sees the entirety of the Democratic Party just doubling and tripling down on the kind of insanity that got them smacked down in the last election:

Green was censured, but only 9 Democrats joined in the motion. The Democrats then refused to clear the well and disrupted Speaker Johnson's efforts to complete the censure process. The sound you heard was the Democratic party hitting rock bottom in this disgraceful display... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2025

The Dems might have hit rock bottom for now, but they'll no doubt find somebody with a diamond-tipped drill so they can go even farther down.

Faced with the first member to be expelled during a joint session address, the Democrats followed a censure over his disruption by disrupting the business of the House. Johnson showed admirable restraint and put the house into recess... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2025

...With this vote and the subsequent protest in the well, the party has cut itself adrift from any principle of decorum or civility. It turns out that only 8 Democrats voted for the motion. Two voted present. Green said he would do it again and the rest of the party supported him — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2025

The Dems sang "we shall overcome" which naturally does not include overcoming their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

...As the Democrats sang "we shall overcome," some may ask how a party can overcome this final surrender to pure rage. The vote reduced the Democrats from federal legislators to the level of graffiti artists. It is all not performative rage. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2025

The Democrats have clearly reached the "burn it all down" phase of TDS, and their starting by torching their own party.