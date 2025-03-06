Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure of Rep. Al Green

VIP
Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

At the start of President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, the question of which Democrat would be the first to disrupt the proceedings with outbursts and theatrics was answered quickly when Rep. Al Green stood up shouting and waving his cane around. 

Today there was a vote to censure Green, which passed with several Democrats also voting yes. As we told you earlier, you just knew the vote wouldn't take place without even more Democrat tantrums and protest, which is exactly what happened.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley sees the entirety of the Democratic Party just doubling and tripling down on the kind of insanity that got them smacked down in the last election: 

The Dems might have hit rock bottom for now, but they'll no doubt find somebody with a diamond-tipped drill so they can go even farther down.

The Dems sang "we shall overcome" which naturally does not include overcoming their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The Democrats have clearly reached the "burn it all down" phase of TDS, and their starting by torching their own party.

