'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins Could Be Released Soon

On July 13th of last year, Thomas Crooks somehow got up on a roof near where Donald Trump was delivering a speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Initially the only people who spotted him were attendees at the rally. The would-be assassin then pulled the trigger and struck Trump in the ear. You know the rest of the story, except for that ever since then not much new has been learned about the shooter (or at least reported to the public)

Then, just over two months later, on September 15th, another man with a gun was arrested near a golf course owned by Trump in Florida in a second assassination attempt:

Routh, 58, is facing five federal charges including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. He is accused of positioning himself with a gun near a Trump-owned golf course in Florida in September with the intention of shooting Trump during the presidential campaign.

There are still so many unanswered questions.

However, according to President Trump today, it's possible the public will soon know more.

Trump said he'll be given a report next week and wants to release it:

REPORTER: "It's been 7 months. Why do you think we don't know more about the guy who shot you in the ear?"@POTUS: "And the second one with all of the cell phones... I want to find the answers... They are giving me a report next week sometime. I want to release the report." pic.twitter.com/AqykjBZCFe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 6, 2025

Trump said the second would-be assassin had several phones, some with "strange markings" on them.

In general there doesn't seem to be a lot of media curiosity when it comes to digging deeper into these stories, but at least there are some:

The public deserves answers.