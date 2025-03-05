Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Educatio...
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Sanctuary Dems Pearl-Clutching About ICE Enforcing the Law

Doug P.  |  10:10 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Wednesday, four Democrat "sanctuary city" mayors testified before the House Oversight Committee on the subject of illegal immigration and their harboring of many criminal illegals. 

One particularly defiant Democrat at the hearing was Boston, Massachusetts Mayor Michelle Wu, who isn't happy at all with Trump border czar Tom Homan for simply pointing out that she allows her city to harbor criminal illegals: 

These Democrats liked to accuse Trump of thinking he's "above the law" all while they think they should be able to ignore federal laws without consequence.

It was all too much for Homan, who responded to Wu and others accordingly: 

Here's the full quote via @GuntherEagleman:

"If I get to live in her mind rent-free every day, that’s kind of cool. I love my job. I work for the greatest president in my lifetime. We’re making America safe again." "Who does not want to bring hell to illegal alien that r*ped a child, not one, many of them." "Look, they can hate me all they want. We are coming." "I said I’m going to bring hell. I meant it. I’m going to stand by it. And I’m going to do it. We’re going to take child predators off the streets of these cities where they don’t want to do it."

Homan kept on going: 

These Democrats like to think they're still dealing with the Biden administration but they've got a rude awakening in store. 

There needs to be accountability.

