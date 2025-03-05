Ted Cruz and Elon Musk Team Up to Gloriously Mock the Dems Scripted Messaging Fail, DOGE-Style

CBS News Poll About Trump's Speech Might Only Cause the Dems to Have...
Doug P.  |  9:02 AM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ahead of yesterday's speech from President Trump to a joint session of Congress, the Democrats apparently didn't have time for originality (not surprising) so as usual they sent around the preferred talking points. What happened next was like watching viral replication but with angry, maniacal libs:

They could have at least tried to look like they each had an original thought, but maybe they don't.

Senator Ted Cruz floated one possibility for the unoriginality: 

Hey, maybe they didn't return their "what did you accomplish this week" emails on time!

Elon Musk added this:

Now that's funny right there.

No wonder they're having such fits on the Left.

