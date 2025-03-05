Ted Cruz and Elon Musk Team Up to Gloriously Mock the Dems Scripted Messaging Fail, DOGE-Style

Ahead of yesterday's speech from President Trump to a joint session of Congress, the Democrats apparently didn't have time for originality (not surprising) so as usual they sent around the preferred talking points. What happened next was like watching viral replication but with angry, maniacal libs:

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker posted identical videos—word for word—right before Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/1iYUuuhaEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

So far there are a total of 22 Dem Senators who have released the identical, cringe “Sh*t that ain’t true” video.



Democrats are convinced that “messaging” — not policy — is their problem.



This is apparently their attempt to address that 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IH7p5u7w8S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

They could have at least tried to look like they each had an original thought, but maybe they don't.

Senator Ted Cruz floated one possibility for the unoriginality:

DOGE fired all their speech writers…. https://t.co/iqJHbimlrR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2025

Hey, maybe they didn't return their "what did you accomplish this week" emails on time!

Elon Musk added this:

Now that's funny right there.

Likely actual truth to this. No doubt some non-profs were feeding content. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) March 4, 2025

To prevent nationwide Democrat-directed protests, cutting out their taxpayer funding sources is the most direct way.



It's crippling them. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 4, 2025

No wonder they're having such fits on the Left.