Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Inju...
Rep. Lateefah Simon Yells ‘Racism!’ as Green’s Tantrum Gets Him Kicked to the...
Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Asks Mayors If They Have Illegals With 34 Felony Convictions...
VIP
A Tale of Two Americas: Trump’s Triumph Exposes the Democrats’ Moral Collapse
WOMP WOMP: Not Only Did Voters LOVE Trump's Speech, They HATED Al Green's...
Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
The Legacy Media Purge Continues: Disney to Lay Off 200 ABC News Employees,...
Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to...
Temu Castro Says Canadians Will Continue Boycotting U.S. Travel, Liquor and Boo Our...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off Laundry List of 'Completely Disgraceful' Behavior From Dems L...
'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End...
The Biggest Losers From Trump's Legendary Address
AYFKM? Rachel Maddow Calls Trump 'Disgusting' for Honoring a 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Reuters WH Reporter Says Trump Used the First Racial Slur Ever in a Joint Address to Congress

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on March 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Last night the Democrats acted like pouty children, stormed out of President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress (one of them got kicked out at the start of the speech), didn't applaud or even acknowledge the family of Laken Riley, and ditto for a young man who's been fighting cancer and was made an honorary member of the Secret Service. 

Advertisement

But one of the real issues for "journalists" was something Trump said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and it's not a new part of the president's repertoire. If you missed it this is how Trump honored the Senate's most notorious non-Native American:

The legacy media can always be counted on to get triggered on behalf of a Democrats. In this case it was a Reuters White House reporter: 

Seriously? Clay Travis had a good question:

Mocking Warren for faking a heritage is not a "racial slur" but of course a journo's kneejerk defense is going to be to defend the Dem.

You would think.

Recommended

Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly.

CNN was also a bit triggered on Warren's behalf:

It's only a "divisive nickname" if you're somebody who's claiming to be something you're not and don't like it getting called out.

Funny how that always works, isn't it? Gotta love "journalism"!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy
Amy Curtis
'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics
Amy Curtis
Rep. Lateefah Simon Yells ‘Racism!’ as Green’s Tantrum Gets Him Kicked to the Curb
justmindy
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Asks Mayors If They Have Illegals With 34 Felony Convictions Roaming Free
Brett T.
Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to AG Pam Bondi
Doug P.
Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy Amy Curtis
Advertisement