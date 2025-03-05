Reuters WH Reporter Says Trump Used the First Racial Slur Ever in a Joint Address to Congress

Last night the Democrats acted like pouty children, stormed out of President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress (one of them got kicked out at the start of the speech), didn't applaud or even acknowledge the family of Laken Riley, and ditto for a young man who's been fighting cancer and was made an honorary member of the Secret Service.

But one of the real issues for "journalists" was something Trump said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and it's not a new part of the president's repertoire. If you missed it this is how Trump honored the Senate's most notorious non-Native American:

President Trump to Democrats on the war in Ukraine:



"Do you want to keep it going another five years? Yeah...Pocahontas says yes!" pic.twitter.com/uM1QVXFMmg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

The legacy media can always be counted on to get triggered on behalf of a Democrats. In this case it was a Reuters White House reporter:

"Pocahontas": First racial slur in a Joint Address — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 5, 2025

Seriously? Clay Travis had a good question:

How is mocking Elizabeth Warren for lying about being Native American a racial slur? https://t.co/r7k4o26vBb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2025

Mocking Warren for faking a heritage is not a "racial slur" but of course a journo's kneejerk defense is going to be to defend the Dem.

You would think the lie about being Native American would be the racist part. — Tony Cahill (@DVetCommentary) March 5, 2025

You would think.

This Reuters White House correspondent has blocked replies after being unable to explain why she believes the nickname is a “racial slur.” GREAT example of how extreme and illogical many corporate media activists are https://t.co/wAVl5Qnp5X — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2025

If you think Trump calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahantas" is a bigger problem than the fact Elizabeth Warren falsely claimed to be Native American to advance her career, well, you're probably a journalist. https://t.co/ooVWk0u3RM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 5, 2025

Exactly.

She literally lied about her ethnicity to get ahead. She probably took the spot of a more deserving actual person of color. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) March 5, 2025

CNN was also a bit triggered on Warren's behalf:

JAKE TAPPER: "I've never heard a president attack the opposition in a speech like this in such a pointed way...to use a rather derisive nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren..."



DANA BASH: "She reacted with smiles and clapping. She wasn't gonna give him that moment." pic.twitter.com/S2R2zcOnsz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

It's only a "divisive nickname" if you're somebody who's claiming to be something you're not and don't like it getting called out.

They’re more offended by the fact that Trump called her Pocahontas than by the fact that she exploited a fake Native ancestry for decades for her own profit. https://t.co/yx2CaZITSJ — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) March 5, 2025

Funny how that always works, isn't it? Gotta love "journalism"!