Maxine Waters Has a Theory About Musk and His 'High-Tech A**' (Hint: 'Election Denial' Is Cool Again!)

Doug P.  |  11:29 AM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Instead of recognizing what message the voters sent in November, the Democrats have obviously decided to double and triple down on the kinds of crazy that got them beaten badly in the last election.

One of those Democrats is Rep. Maxine Waters, who is trying to go back in time in an attempt to make Trump's second term an illegitimate one.

"Election denial" is cool again: 

If Waters wants to make elections more secure somebody tell her about voter ID laws!

There are a lot of those in Congress.

"Election denial" is a grave threat to the very fabric of our nation, but only if a Republican does it.

Projection, every single time.

