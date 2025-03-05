Maxine Waters Has a Theory About Musk and His 'High-Tech A**' (Hint: 'Election Denial' Is Cool Again!)

Instead of recognizing what message the voters sent in November, the Democrats have obviously decided to double and triple down on the kinds of crazy that got them beaten badly in the last election.

One of those Democrats is Rep. Maxine Waters, who is trying to go back in time in an attempt to make Trump's second term an illegitimate one.

"Election denial" is cool again:

Rep. Maxine Waters: "Elon Musk with his high-tech ass may have hacked our last election" pic.twitter.com/JlBvb4oAbe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2025

If Waters wants to make elections more secure somebody tell her about voter ID laws!

Poster freak for term limits. https://t.co/FO7gO1mKTR — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2025

There are a lot of those in Congress.

What was this called 4 years ago? Election denying? I was told it is very dangerous to our democracy. https://t.co/mMBR87Etw6 — Seth Noble (@Nobes135) March 5, 2025

"Election denial" is a grave threat to the very fabric of our nation, but only if a Republican does it.

Those responsible of crime will often point fingers elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/5SLQkA8jku — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 5, 2025

Projection, every single time.