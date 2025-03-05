President Trump’s Electric Speech Sends Petty Maxwell Frost Scurrying Out with His Smug...
Somebody Call 911! Larry the Cable Guy Obliterates Elissa Slotkin's Anti-DOGE Desperation

Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on March 05, 2025
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

After President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress where Democrats had tantrums and mostly refused to even applaud a child cancer survivor who was made an honorary member of the Secret Service, Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan delivered the rebuttal. 

The Democrats have been trying to scare Americans about DOGE by trying to convince them the goal is to audit private citizens, when the government's true panic is that the purpose of DOGE is to audit THEM. 

Slotkin denounced Musk and his "gang of 20-year-olds," claiming they're "poking through your tax returns." 

Larry the Cable Guy had heard enough and straight up nuked Slotkin's BS:

"The dumb ones are the ones that can’t balance the country’s checkbook."

Bingo! And the don't want to balance the country's checkbook.

A few years ago the Democrats seemed content to base the world's energy policies on claims from a teenage Swedish kid but Musk's twenty-somethings are totally unqualified to help audit the government. 

