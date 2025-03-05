Somebody Call 911! Larry the Cable Guy Obliterates Elissa Slotkin's Anti-DOGE Desperation

After President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress where Democrats had tantrums and mostly refused to even applaud a child cancer survivor who was made an honorary member of the Secret Service, Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan delivered the rebuttal.

Advertisement

The Democrats have been trying to scare Americans about DOGE by trying to convince them the goal is to audit private citizens, when the government's true panic is that the purpose of DOGE is to audit THEM.

Slotkin denounced Musk and his "gang of 20-year-olds," claiming they're "poking through your tax returns."

Elissa Slotkin (D): “Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with Elon and his gang of 20-year-olds using their computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, your bank accounts?”



Hey @SenatorSlotkin, I AM.



DOGE IS EXACTLY WHAT I VOTED FOR pic.twitter.com/QsVR0vLjdA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

Larry the Cable Guy had heard enough and straight up nuked Slotkin's BS:

So 20 yr olds litter the deck of Battleships, 20 yr olds work on submarines. 20 yr olds are in the Army and Marines but Slotkin thinks they’re too stupid to hunt for waste and fraud in Gov. Git outa here with your BS. The dumb ones are the ones that can’t balance the country’s… https://t.co/FVUmThKq4F — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 5, 2025

"The dumb ones are the ones that can’t balance the country’s checkbook."

Bingo! And the don't want to balance the country's checkbook.

A few years ago the Democrats seemed content to base the world's energy policies on claims from a teenage Swedish kid but Musk's twenty-somethings are totally unqualified to help audit the government.