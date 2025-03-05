Dems at Hearing With Sanctuary City Mayors Try to Run Cover by Making It About... Egg Prices

The Democrat mayors of a few sanctuary cities in the U.S. are testifying before the House Oversight Committee today, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are being particularly defiant:

🚨 CAUGHT 🚨



Boston and Chicago Mayors said they’d only turn over an illegal alien to ICE on a criminal warrant…



But ICE has statutory authority to issue administrative warrants for removable aliens.



Citizens of Boston and Chicago, know that through wordplay, your mayors are… pic.twitter.com/m7JQkg4PIu — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 5, 2025

Strong defiance coming from the Dem who recently apologized to the family of a man the police had to shoot because he was allegedly trying to stab a lot of people in Boston and the Chicago mayor with an approval rating lower than contagious conjunctivitis.

But these mayors knew they could count on the committee Democrats to try and run cover for them and change the subject.

Fox News' Bill Melugin spotted more clown show behavior coming from the Democrats who obviously never tire of such antics:

Democrats in the @GOPoversight hearing with sanctuary city mayors are currently talking about….egg prices. pic.twitter.com/3BmI1RVImc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 5, 2025

Trying to blame Trump for high egg prices is all they've got, even at hearings that have nothing to do with that.

Are they also talking about Newsom's emergency bird flu order in December 2024, which we all predicted would lead to soaring egg prices? Anywho, they should focus on the task at hand. pic.twitter.com/Pmbde1wmMS — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) March 5, 2025

It’s all they have.



They won’t admit that egg price increases (and the bird flu outbreak) started before Biden left.



But Trump was apparently supposed to fix it on the afternoon of January 20😒. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 5, 2025

We say it often because it's true, but hoping everybody's stupid and gaslighting are the only Democrat strategies at this point.

House Republicans are exposing Democrats’ radical ideas, beliefs, and policies.



Do Democrats not want to discuss how Tren de Aragua took control of an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado? Kidnapping and torturing several people at gunpoint?



Democrats have no vision. https://t.co/DMqek7Lp5t — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) March 5, 2025

The Dems would rather talk about eggs, for obvious reasons.