Dems at Hearing With Sanctuary City Mayors Try to Run Cover by Making It About... Egg Prices

Doug P.  |  12:39 PM on March 05, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrat mayors of a few sanctuary cities in the U.S. are testifying before the House Oversight Committee today, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are being particularly defiant:

Strong defiance coming from the Dem who recently apologized to the family of a man the police had to shoot because he was allegedly trying to stab a lot of people in Boston and the Chicago mayor with an approval rating lower than contagious conjunctivitis. 

But these mayors knew they could count on the committee Democrats to try and run cover for them and change the subject.

Fox News' Bill Melugin spotted more clown show behavior coming from the Democrats who obviously never tire of such antics: 

Trying to blame Trump for high egg prices is all they've got, even at hearings that have nothing to do with that.

We say it often because it's true, but hoping everybody's stupid and gaslighting are the only Democrat strategies at this point.

The Dems would rather talk about eggs, for obvious reasons.

