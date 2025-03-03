Scott Jennings Drops a Reality Check About Media Hyped Protesters at Republican Town Halls

Some Republican members of Congress have been holding town hall meetings in their districts, and they've been met by people ostensibly protesting what's happened during the first few weeks of Trump's second term.

Advertisement

The incurious media has been happy to frame these people as having genuine concern about cuts to the federal government while also dropping hints that these could be Republicans regretting their votes in November (thus fueling one of the Left's latest false narratives). Here's the beginning of a recent story from NBC News:

Many members of the House skipped holding large, public events while out of Washington this week. But the Republicans who did hold town halls back home got an earful. At events from Georgia and Wisconsin to Oklahoma and Oregon, House Republicans faced sometimes-hostile crowds furious about the sweeping budget cuts and mass firings of federal workers that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency are carrying out. With the House on recess and many lawmakers returning to their districts, this week was the first opportunity for them to hear directly from constituents about Trump and Musk’s scorched-earth strategy to cut spending and shrink the federal government's footprint.

Most takes from the media paint all this as grassroots concern for Trump's policies, but on CNN Scott Jennings pointed out where most of this really comes from. Watch:

"Nobody loves going to a Republican town hall meeting like crazed liberal Democrat activists. They hated Donald Trump before. They hate Donald Trump today."



Scott Jennings continues to speak the truth on CNN. pic.twitter.com/G9sJJMnrO7 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 3, 2025

Exactly. "Look at all these people who voted for Trump who are regretting their vote" is the latest Dem/media gaslighting effort.

If Antifa thugs are upset with Trump, he must be doing a good job! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 3, 2025

These protests and how the media spins them are part of another funded effort on the Left to make it look like more people oppose Trump's policies than actually do:

What is happening at Republican Townhalls?



Simple, the left is busing people into these town halls to showdown these representatives to make it seem like folks in their district are opposed to DOGE and the Trump administration agenda.



However, that simply isn't reality. The… pic.twitter.com/ThVlUzvULl — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 3, 2025

It always boils down to the same people who are behind this stuff.