Here's a Story Those Claiming DOGE Hasn't Found Fraud Should Be Made to Watch (Biden Connection Alert!)

The Trump administration and DOGE continue to basically do an audit of the federal government, and a monumental amount of wasteful spending has been exposed and is in the process of being rooted out.

Predictably there are many Democrats and in media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who are saying the effort is not only futile in proving there's been fraud, but that it's part of a Trump and Musk "con." That last part is according to the Washington Post's resident DNC spinmeister Philip Bump:

Musk has been no more successful at finding fraud than Pam Bondi was at revealing new Epstein details. But his effort at riding the enthusiasm of the base has advantages hers lacked. https://t.co/Rl374rj7ja — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 3, 2025

🤡Old Philip Bump: There's no evidence Joe Biden played any role in Hunter's influence peddling scheme.



🤡New Philip Bump: There's no evidence of fraud in the federal government. pic.twitter.com/ypXimOqdtH — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 3, 2025

That guy couldn't possibly be more predictable.

There have yet been no formal charges of fraud yet as the result of DOGE's work, but incredibly fishy spending is being looked into, and that's putting it lightly. Here's just one example:

A former ICE employee and Biden transition team member joined Family Endeavors in early 2021 and helped secure a sole-source HHS contract for overflow housing from licensed care facilities.



As a result, Family Endeavors’ cash and portfolio of investments grew from $8.3M in 2020… pic.twitter.com/KacroxqRcl — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 26, 2025

Apparently this will be investigated:

I see it. We will dig into this. https://t.co/EmuQ9odJlB — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) February 26, 2025

Watch this local news story via Grabien News' Tom Elliott and try to assume that there hasn't been something dirty going on here:

NBC San Antonio investigates nonprofit that got its $18 million/month contract ended by DOGE; finds empty facility & revenue of $1.1 billion in 2022 pic.twitter.com/8nOrD4AmEw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2025

Nothing to see here!

Oh, and you might not be surprised to learn that there is a Biden connection to this:

“DOGE also claims Endeavors received its HHS contract in 2021 after a former ICE employee and Biden transition team member joined the non-profit.” https://t.co/a42JT5QI5L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2025

Yeah, that could possibly stink to high heaven more.

So, who was pocketing that money since the facility was empty? Sounds like a thorough looksie is called for. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) March 3, 2025

We can be certain that many in the national media, including Bump, will NOT be among those digging deeper into this story.

That money wasn’t falling into a hole



It was funding lifestyles



Find them and bring them to justice — BowTied BowTier (@BowTiedBowtier) March 3, 2025

Stay tuned.