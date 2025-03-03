Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confed...
Take the Money and Run? Department of Education Staffers Offered $25K to Resign...
VIP
Boo Flippin' HOO: Federal Employee's Wife OUTRAGED Her Hubby Has to Actually SHOW...
Haitian Man Flown to NC Under Biden's Immigration Policy Murdered Three Family Members
WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work...
Sedition Is TOTALLY Hot Again: Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump an 'Occupier' and 'Enemy'...
Let's Flash Back a Few Years to When Late-Night Hosts and Foreign Leaders...
Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin a...
Grasping at Straws: With ZERO Proof, WI State Senator Blames Trump for Murder...
Margaret Brennan Owned Again! Hillary Slammed By Hegseth!
COWARD! Alyssa Farah Griffin Brings a Knife to a GUNFIGHT Trashing Tulsi Gabbard...
MAGA Does NOT Play! Pam Bondi's Post About Trump's Congressional Address Goes off...
That Sound You Hear Is Lefty Heads EXPLODING: Poll Shows Americans Back Donald...
LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep...

Here's a Story Those Claiming DOGE Hasn't Found Fraud Should Be Made to Watch (Biden Connection Alert!)

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on March 03, 2025
Meme

The Trump administration and DOGE continue to basically do an audit of the federal government, and a monumental amount of wasteful spending has been exposed and is in the process of being rooted out. 

Advertisement

Predictably there are many Democrats and in media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who are saying the effort is not only futile in proving there's been fraud, but that it's part of a Trump and Musk "con." That last part is according to the Washington Post's resident DNC spinmeister Philip Bump:

That guy couldn't possibly be more predictable.

There have yet been no formal charges of fraud yet as the result of DOGE's work, but incredibly fishy spending is being looked into, and that's putting it lightly. Here's just one example:

Apparently this will be investigated:

Recommended

WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Watch this local news story via Grabien News' Tom Elliott and try to assume that there hasn't been something dirty going on here:

Nothing to see here!

Oh, and you might not be surprised to learn that there is a Biden connection to this:

Yeah, that could possibly stink to high heaven more. 

We can be certain that many in the national media, including Bump, will NOT be among those digging deeper into this story.

Stay tuned.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy
Sam J.
Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confederacy
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Take the Money and Run? Department of Education Staffers Offered $25K to Resign by Tonight
Amy Curtis
LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep His Zelenskyy Stories Straight
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement