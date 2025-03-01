Angry Liberal Women in Vermont Strike a Blow Against Putin By Protesting JD Vance Near a Ski Resort

Liberals in the U.S. and others around the world aren't happy with President Trump and JD Vance (as usual), this time because the new administration told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a path to peace much be found while making it clear the days of being handed blank checks from the Biden White House have come to an end.

The next day Zelenskyy was in London accepting European support:

'You have full backing across the United Kingdom'



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer tells Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 'We stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take'.



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dgpbIANhPB — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 1, 2025

They never define what "as long as it may take" entails. As long as it may take for what to happen?

In any case, Zelenskyy might be comforted -- and Putin terrified -- by what happened near a Vermont ski resort where Vice President JD Vance and his family are reportedly vacationing for the weekend. The protest seemed to consist of mostly women (not that we'd dare to define that word and trigger these people):

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Waitsfield on Saturday morning to protest Vice President JD Vance, who is visiting Vermont with his family for a ski trip this weekend. pic.twitter.com/gICcSJBU2a — Vermont Public (@vermontpublic) March 1, 2025

Pro-Ukraine protesters, armed with Ukraine flags and transgender pride flags, gathered in Vermont where JD Vance and his family were vacationing. It’s always the same people. pic.twitter.com/pjrWekzah2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2025

From Fox News:

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Vermont Saturday to protest Vice President JD Vance's visit to a local ski resort, less than 24 hours after his explosive exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance, who brought his family to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, was greeted by a half-mile gauntlet of protesters holding pro-Ukraine signs Saturday. There appeared to be hundreds in the crowd. The protesters carried signs calling Vance "Nazi scum," accusing him of being a "traitor" and telling him to "go ski in Russia."

Those with multiple gripes are multitasking:

I love how libs just combine all their virtue signals into one.



“Federal working LGBTQs for Ukraine!” pic.twitter.com/qMJF3njWoU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

It's usually the same people just juggling their "causes" for whatever the occasion is.

After the amazing job he did yesterday, J.D. Vance deserves a little vacation in Vermont. A few loony toon Democrat protesters are nothing. https://t.co/jzFEEnADWb — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 1, 2025

We didn't see Bernie there. Maybe the noted anticapitalist socialist was at one of his other houses on Saturday.