Angry Liberal Women in Vermont Strike a Blow Against Putin By Protesting JD Vance Near a Ski Resort

Doug P.  |  8:40 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitchy

Liberals in the U.S. and others around the world aren't happy with President Trump and JD Vance (as usual), this time because the new administration told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a path to peace much be found while making it clear the days of being handed blank checks from the Biden White House have come to an end. 

The next day Zelenskyy was in London accepting European support:

They never define what "as long as it may take" entails. As long as it may take for what to happen?

In any case, Zelenskyy might be comforted -- and Putin terrified -- by what happened near a Vermont ski resort where Vice President JD Vance and his family are reportedly vacationing for the weekend. The protest seemed to consist of mostly women (not that we'd dare to define that word and trigger these people): 

From Fox News

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Vermont Saturday to protest Vice President JD Vance's visit to a local ski resort, less than 24 hours after his explosive exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Vance, who brought his family to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, was greeted by a half-mile gauntlet of protesters holding pro-Ukraine signs Saturday. There appeared to be hundreds in the crowd. 

The protesters carried signs calling Vance "Nazi scum," accusing him of being a "traitor" and telling him to "go ski in Russia."

Those with multiple gripes are multitasking:

It's usually the same people just juggling their "causes" for whatever the occasion is.

We didn't see Bernie there. Maybe the noted anticapitalist socialist was at one of his other houses on Saturday.

