Federal Worker Describes Trauma and Extra Work Musk's '5 Things You Got Done' Email Caused

Recently the Office of Personnel Management sent out an email to federal workers at the behest of Elon Musk's DOGE. The request wasn't all that complicated or seemingly time consuming: "What did you do last week."

The request was to reply with a list of five things that were accomplished.

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59pm EST.”

Judging from the reaction from some federal workers Musk asked them to describe in detail every part of a Falcon 9 rocket and how it operates.

Here's another person claiming to be a federal worker describing the horrors of getting the "tell us five things you did last week" email.

Federal worker: It’s very hard to focus on your job “when you’re getting threatened and harassed” by an email asking what you did last week. pic.twitter.com/bpz35dPcC3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 28, 2025

If she would have paid attention to herself she supplied one or two things that could have been put on the "what I did last week" email that would have made the task a little easier.

Federal worker says she was 'threatened' & 'harassed' by Elon Musk’s email asking for 5 tasks done—claims she had to work a Saturday to catch up after falling behind. pic.twitter.com/OhQvgJFddf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2025

That person might not want to make it known that the fairly simple email request caused her to fall far behind.

Simply amazing.

In the private sector if HR or your boss sent a "tell me five things you got done this week" email you'd reply and it would take no more than five or ten minutes. Apparently in the public sector you scream "harassment" and do media interviews.