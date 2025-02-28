Join Us and Together We Can Reshape the Media Landscape
Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTI...
Slacktivism Alert! Paula Poundstone Wants Us to Know She's Starving Herself in the...
THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein File...
Lions and Fascists and Nazis, Oh MY! Tim Walz Fumbles Through 'America Is...
'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the...
Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By...
Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in...
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for H...
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run...
Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of...
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees...

Federal Worker Describes Trauma and Extra Work Musk's '5 Things You Got Done' Email Caused

Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on February 28, 2025
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Recently the Office of Personnel Management sent out an email to federal workers at the behest of Elon Musk's DOGE. The request wasn't all that complicated or seemingly time consuming: "What did you do last week." 

Advertisement

The request was to reply with a list of five things that were accomplished.

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59pm EST.”

Judging from the reaction from some federal workers Musk asked them to describe in detail every part of a Falcon 9 rocket and how it operates. 

Here's another person claiming to be a federal worker describing the horrors of getting the "tell us five things you did last week" email.

If she would have paid attention to herself she supplied one or two things that could have been put on the "what I did last week" email that would have made the task a little easier. 

Recommended

Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans
Sam J.
Advertisement

That person might not want to make it known that the fairly simple email request caused her to fall far behind.

Simply amazing. 

In the private sector if HR or your boss sent a "tell me five things you got done this week" email you'd reply and it would take no more than five or ten minutes. Apparently in the public sector you scream "harassment" and do media interviews.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans
Sam J.
'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired
Grateful Calvin
THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release
Sam J.
Slacktivism Alert! Paula Poundstone Wants Us to Know She's Starving Herself in the Name of DEI
Amy Curtis
Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By Bret Baier
Eric V.
Lions and Fascists and Nazis, Oh MY! Tim Walz Fumbles Through 'America Is Being Stolen' Argument
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans Sam J.
Advertisement