It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

Ratio Alert! Politico Spin That Dems Are Winning Against Trump (and Musk) Gets Nuked From Orbit

Doug P.  |  4:35 PM on February 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

In November Donald Trump won the presidential election by a wide margin and the Republicans took the Senate and held the House of Representatives. Since January 20th the border has been secured and criminal illegals are being deported, and all of Trump's Cabinet nominees have been confirmed and sworn in. All the Democrats have been doing is complaining loudly about everything and lying the rest of the time.

Fortunately for the Dems they still have the media trying to help craft their narratives, and the latest example comes via Politico: 

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'winning' is..."

The media also claimed that getting convictions against Trump in Manhattan was a big "win" for the Democrats, and you know how that turned out for them in the subsequent presidential election. 

The opening to Politico's lengthy piece with several credited contributors is "The Resistance meets daily on Microsoft Teams." Yeah, that made us point and laugh too. 

That is absolutely more accurate!

