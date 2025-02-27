Ratio Alert! Politico Spin That Dems Are Winning Against Trump (and Musk) Gets Nuked From Orbit

In November Donald Trump won the presidential election by a wide margin and the Republicans took the Senate and held the House of Representatives. Since January 20th the border has been secured and criminal illegals are being deported, and all of Trump's Cabinet nominees have been confirmed and sworn in. All the Democrats have been doing is complaining loudly about everything and lying the rest of the time.

Advertisement

Fortunately for the Dems they still have the media trying to help craft their narratives, and the latest example comes via Politico:

The Democrats taking on Trump and Musk — and winning https://t.co/OgolXPOfkE — POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2025

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, "it depends on what your definition of 'winning' is..."

Trump has seen every major cabinet member get confirmed, the budget resolution passed in the House (with almost no majority), signed more than 70 executive orders, has a likely peace deal coming between Ukraine and Russia, and most polls having his approval over 50%.



Yet… https://t.co/vLNKFYsN9u — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 27, 2025

The media also claimed that getting convictions against Trump in Manhattan was a big "win" for the Democrats, and you know how that turned out for them in the subsequent presidential election.

When did Politico become comedy relief?😂 https://t.co/r9dOZ14kwu — Shink (@OGshink) February 27, 2025

The opening to Politico's lengthy piece with several credited contributors is "The Resistance meets daily on Microsoft Teams." Yeah, that made us point and laugh too.

Read this as "whining" at first and that's probably more accurate https://t.co/RWqHZuqT0Q — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) February 27, 2025

That is absolutely more accurate!