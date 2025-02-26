Politico Warns Trump's Cuts Could 'Alter the Future of Gov't' (Yeah, About That...)

More than one month into President Trump's second term, the left-leaning media's faced with a challenge. The November election made it clear what the majority of voters wanted. The press obviously feels challenged to keep explaining to Americans what the downside to what they voted for could be even as support remains high.

Advertisement

NEW POLL: Americans overwhelmingly support President Trump’s agenda.



(Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, Feb. 19-20, 2025) pic.twitter.com/ZYWb43fYY8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 24, 2025

Enter Politico.

The media warnings keep on coming, and here's one about how Trump and DOGE shrinking the size of the federal work force could "alter the future of government":

Trump admin fires early-career federal workers. It could alter the future of government. https://t.co/svajKhzhNk — POLITICO (@politico) February 26, 2025

With the country pushing $40 trillion in debt, it seems that altering the future of U.S. government is exactly what's needed at this point.

Six current and recently fired government staffers — most of whom participated in these programs — say they worry about the future of the federal government as early career program participants receive terminations. Trump and Musk have let go workers who guided years of opaque operational and policy decisions through probationary staff cuts, which also affected mid and late-stage workers who just received promotions. Simultaneously, they have seeded agencies with loyalists looking to undercut traditional government functions they see as bureaucratic bloat.

That paragraph is kind of funny in a hack "journalism" sense because it becomes clear that the warnings of what could happen to "the future of federal government" is at least partly based on claims of "six current and recently fired government staffers." Totally unbiased sources!

This is how layoffs work, welcome — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) February 26, 2025

There are no such stories from the media when there are private sector layoffs.

we hope it alters the future of government — Some Guy... (@Some_Guy1775) February 26, 2025

Altering the future of government is the goal.