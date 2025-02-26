Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump...
CBS News Says Bibas Family ‘Died While in Captivity’
Democrats’ Dirty Deep Fake Flop: Donald Trump Jr. Smear Backfires as DNC Lies...
Bill Melugin Spotlights ICE Arrest of Criminal Illegal Michael Moore Claims Might Have...
AP Sings the Praises of Pakistani Transgender Culinary School, and We Wonder How...
The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks...
Rep. Marcy Kaptur Asks Which Country Elon Musk Will Be Loyal To When...
J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent...
WATCH: Former Minnesota DOC Employee SHAMES Democrats for Letting Men Into Women's Prisons
Media Self-Own Alert! Chuck Todd Points Out Which Journalistic Enterprises Are Not to...
VIP
'Your Country Is the United States of America!' JD Vance Reminds a Constituent...
Paging Tom Homan! Madison, WI Sheriff Issues Memo Saying His Department Will NOT...

Politico Warns Trump's Cuts Could 'Alter the Future of Gov't' (Yeah, About That...)

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on February 26, 2025

More than one month into President Trump's second term, the left-leaning media's faced with a challenge. The November election made it clear what the majority of voters wanted. The press obviously feels challenged to keep explaining to Americans what the downside to what they voted for could be even as support remains high. 

Advertisement

Enter Politico. 

The media warnings keep on coming, and here's one about how Trump and DOGE shrinking the size of the federal work force could "alter the future of government": 

With the country pushing $40 trillion in debt, it seems that altering the future of U.S. government is exactly what's needed at this point

Six current and recently fired government staffers — most of whom participated in these programs — say they worry about the future of the federal government as early career program participants receive terminations. Trump and Musk have let go workers who guided years of opaque operational and policy decisions through probationary staff cuts, which also affected mid and late-stage workers who just received promotions. Simultaneously, they have seeded agencies with loyalists looking to undercut traditional government functions they see as bureaucratic bloat.

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

That paragraph is kind of funny in a hack "journalism" sense because it becomes clear that the warnings of what could happen to "the future of federal government" is at least partly based on claims of "six current and recently fired government staffers." Totally unbiased sources!

There are no such stories from the media when there are private sector layoffs.

Altering the future of government is the goal.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump Send Our Tax Money Overseas
Amy Curtis
Democrats’ Dirty Deep Fake Flop: Donald Trump Jr. Smear Backfires as DNC Lies Unravel
justmindy
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent Did During His Employment
Amy Curtis
The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks Woman
justmindy
Bill Melugin Spotlights ICE Arrest of Criminal Illegal Michael Moore Claims Might Have Cured Cancer
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards Aaron Walker
Advertisement