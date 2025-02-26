Bill Melugin Spotlights ICE Arrest of Criminal Illegal Michael Moore Claims Might Have Cured Cancer

As ICE and border czar Tom Homan continue to round up and deport criminal illegals, some Democrats have instead been trying to make an apparent case to deport Elon Musk, or something like that:

Rep. Kaptur [D] says since Elon Musk is an immigrant, he is not loyal to the US:



Has Kaptur ever said a word about the murderer who killed Laken Riley? But Elon Musk is the real threat to American -- or so we're to believe.

Meanwhile, Michael Moore is sounding the alarm about deporting criminal illegals because they might have been the ones to cure cancer or even save the Earth:

Moore never applies that same "logic" in order to argue against abortion, and the babies didn't even commit crimes.

When Biden was president he referred to people in the country illegally as "model citizens."

Well, Fox News' Bill Melugin has spotted another one of those "model citizens" who might have cured cancer if allowed to stay in the U.S.:

NEW: During ICE's recent operation at the Colony Ridge subdivision in TX, ICE says they arrested a 5x previously deported MS-13 gang member from El Salvador who had allegedly just murdered an innocent Houston man in Colony Ridge just hours beforehand.



Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

NEW: During ICE's recent operation at the Colony Ridge subdivision in TX, ICE says they arrested a 5x previously deported MS-13 gang member from El Salvador who had allegedly just murdered an innocent Houston man in Colony Ridge just hours beforehand. ICE statement: “Despite attempts by some to spread false information and rumors about the brave men and women who work for ICE, they continue to come in to work every day and put their own lives at risk to make our communities safer,” said ICE Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. “Without their incredible sacrifice and commitment to execute their mission at the highest level, this dangerous MS-13 gang member who allegedly butchered an innocent man earlier in the day would still be at-large in the community posing a potential threat to every Houstonian he encountered.”

Another model citizen who might have cured cancer! But at least Dems like Rep. Kaptur above won't think he's nearly as bad as Elon Musk.

Pete Hegseth visited Gitmo this week. Perhaps the SecDef was helping prepare a room for this guy.