TSA Announces Discontinuation of the CBP One App

Join Us! Here's How YOU Can Help Counter Dem/Media Lies About Trump's Agenda

Doug P.  |  10:28 AM on February 26, 2025
meme

After repeated narrative shifts, the new hot talking point on the Left is something along the lines of "Americans voted for Trump but don't support his agenda." But are there any Trump supporters out there who know other Trump voters who regret their vote just about a month into the new administration? 

Trump outlined his agenda ahead of the election, won overwhelmingly, and now those who voted for him don't support his agenda? That makes no sense, but then again, it doesn't have to make sense to people determined to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks.

All the while, the reality of the situation is that, yes, the majority of Americans DO support the Trump agenda:

Now that the country's getting back on track and sanity is being restored, we at Twitchy and all of Townhall Media's sites are more determined than ever to call out the lefty media and Democrats' lies as they become increasingly desperate after having lost their grip on power. 

‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline
Aaron Walker
That's really what the freakout on the Left is all about. Let's keep it going!

