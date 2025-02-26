Join Us! Here's How YOU Can Help Counter Dem/Media Lies About Trump's Agenda

After repeated narrative shifts, the new hot talking point on the Left is something along the lines of "Americans voted for Trump but don't support his agenda." But are there any Trump supporters out there who know other Trump voters who regret their vote just about a month into the new administration?

Trump outlined his agenda ahead of the election, won overwhelmingly, and now those who voted for him don't support his agenda? That makes no sense, but then again, it doesn't have to make sense to people determined to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks.

All the while, the reality of the situation is that, yes, the majority of Americans DO support the Trump agenda:

NEW POLL: Americans overwhelmingly support President Trump’s agenda.



(Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, Feb. 19-20, 2025) pic.twitter.com/ZYWb43fYY8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 24, 2025

President Trump still winning pic.twitter.com/veV7BP9d1G — California Patriot (@MichaelWra34464) February 24, 2025

That's really what the freakout on the Left is all about. Let's keep it going!