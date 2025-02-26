Adam Schiff Slams Jeff Bezos for Not Burning WaPo to the Ground to Keep Pushing Dem Propaganda

The Democrats' horrible, no good past several weeks were made even more awful this week when Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced that stories in the paper's opinion section will no longer look like they were mostly written by DNC operatives pushing the Left's preferred talking points of the day:

Jeff Bezos, the self-proclaimed “hands-off” owner of the Washington Post, emailed staffers this morning about a change he is applying to the paper’s opinion section that appears to align the newspaper more closely with the political right. “I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” Bezos said. “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others. There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.”

Bezos could have made an even bigger splash with WaPo employees if he'd have asked them to write back and list five things they accomplished last week.

SCOOP: Jeff Bezos emails staff about a change to Post Opinions: "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets." pic.twitter.com/CetTNjG2jO — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) February 26, 2025

The Post's opinion editor might have decided it would be easier to go learn to code rather than comply with the new Bezos edict, because that person reportedly resigned (or perhaps was fired).

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff has had to sit by powerlessly while watching Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino take their new offices so he might be a bit nervous. Throw this WaPo news on the pile and Schiff's not a happy serial liar:

Another act of self-censorship to serve business interests.



Another capitulation.



In the guise of advancing “personal liberty” the Washington Post will constrain the liberty of its editors to publish opinions not advancing its owner’s business interests. https://t.co/m3RRgSkP6c — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 26, 2025

So sorry this is happening to you, Schiffty.

WaPo deciding to be freedom first and not propagandist for the Democrat party is very problematic for Schiff? 🤷‍♂️ — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 26, 2025

Is "self-censorship" really a thing? Schiff's mad that Bezos won't use his fortunte to keep the Post afloat while continuing to push the very things that got it into financial trouble in the first place.

Just like the Legacy Media networks are sinking, Mr. Bezos sees the icebergs in the water.



Adapt or succumb. pic.twitter.com/IimuC9Oufc — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 26, 2025

That's how small business works adam, but you wouldn't know anything about that would you. When the business model isn't working you change or perish, something you have perfected. — Cop4x4 (@Cop4x4tv) February 26, 2025

Imagine being against personal liberties and free markets. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) February 26, 2025

And that's Schiff and the Democrats in a nutshell.