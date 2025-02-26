MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’...
Oh, Great, Gavin Newsom’s Podcast Is Here to Save Us—Because California’s Totally Fixed...
Jeff Bezos Just Nuked 'The Washington Post,' & Lib Media Is Not Happy...
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39
Eli Lilly Throws $27 Billion at America Because Tariffs Twisted Their Arm and...
The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow's Staff to Be Let Go (But...
NYC Mayor Adams’ Biblical Meltdown Is Either a God Complex or Political Desperation
There's Some Disagreement With ABC's Climate Correspondent As to 'How Science Is Done'
‘There’s No Bottom for These People:’ Jake Tapper to Release Book on Cover...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's 'What a Good Business Operator Would Do' Slam on DOGE Collapses...
Join Us! Here's How YOU Can Help Counter Dem/Media Lies About Trump's Agenda
Brian Stelter Didn't Always Think It Was Wrong to Ask If a Media...
'Mi Amor': Yarden Bibas' Eulogy for His Family Is a Stark Reminder of...
Legacy Media Pushed Fake Anti-DOGE Narrative With Staged Protests at Republican-Led Town H...

Adam Schiff Slams Jeff Bezos for Not Burning WaPo to the Ground to Keep Pushing Dem Propaganda

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Democrats' horrible, no good past several weeks were made even more awful this week when Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced that stories in the paper's opinion section will no longer look like they were mostly written by DNC operatives pushing the Left's preferred talking points of the day: 

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, the self-proclaimed “hands-off” owner of the Washington Post, emailed staffers this morning about a change he is applying to the paper’s opinion section that appears to align the newspaper more closely with the political right.

“I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” Bezos said. 

“We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others. There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.”

Bezos could have made an even bigger splash with WaPo employees if he'd have asked them to write back and list five things they accomplished last week.

Recommended

‘There’s No Bottom for These People:’ Jake Tapper to Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The Post's opinion editor might have decided it would be easier to go learn to code rather than comply with the new Bezos edict, because that person reportedly resigned (or perhaps was fired). 

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff has had to sit by powerlessly while watching Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino take their new offices so he might be a bit nervous. Throw this WaPo news on the pile and Schiff's not a happy serial liar: 

So sorry this is happening to you, Schiffty.

Is "self-censorship" really a thing? Schiff's mad that Bezos won't use his fortunte to keep the Post afloat while continuing to push the very things that got it into financial trouble in the first place.

Advertisement

And that's Schiff and the Democrats in a nutshell.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘There’s No Bottom for These People:’ Jake Tapper to Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline
Aaron Walker
Eli Lilly Throws $27 Billion at America Because Tariffs Twisted Their Arm and They Liked It
justmindy
MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’ Reigns Supreme
justmindy
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39
Amy Curtis
The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow's Staff to Be Let Go (But She's Still Getting Her $25 Mil)
Grateful Calvin
There's Some Disagreement With ABC's Climate Correspondent As to 'How Science Is Done'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘There’s No Bottom for These People:’ Jake Tapper to Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline Aaron Walker
Advertisement