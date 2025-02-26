The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow's Staff to Be Let Go (But...
NYC Mayor Adams’ Biblical Meltdown is Either a God Complex or Political Desperation
‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's 'What a Good Business Operator Would Do' Slam on DOGE Collapses...
Join Us! Here's How YOU Can Help Counter Dem/Media Lies About Trump's Agenda
Brian Stelter Didn't Always Think It Was Wrong to Ask if a Media...
'Mi Amor': Yarden Bibas' Eulogy for His Family Is a Stark Reminder of...
Legacy Media Pushed Fake Anti-DOGE Narrative with Staged Protests at Republican-Led Town H...
Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy...
The Scream Team: Does a Dem Ticket of Jasmine Crockett & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
VIP
WHCA President Eugene Daniels Out at Politico Plus a Look Back at When...
Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Meeting Mayhem: Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Goes on Name-Calling Tirade Against Trump a...
Drivel War: Backward-Facing Hakeem Jeffries is Looking to the 1800s to Fight Musk...

There's Some Disagreement With ABC's Climate Correspondent As to 'How Science Is Done'

Doug P.  |  12:06 PM on February 26, 2025
ImgFlip

ABC News took another deep dive into "science" with a story about the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration adjusting climate data, and now we're being told that's just normal and good science:

Advertisement

In the ABC News report, the climate correspondent explained "that's how you do science."

There is some disagreement with that statement:

The full post from Steve Milloy @JunkScience:

ABC News "Chief Climate Correspondent" @Ginger_Zee says it's okay that NOAA adjusts temperature data "because that's how you do science." 🙄

Actually, no, that's not how science is done. Adjusting temperature data is not "science" because the adjustments are not and cannot be verified, especially when verification would require traveling back in time. 

If anything it's going back in time and making updated guesses, which certainly can't be called "science."

This story calls claims that NOAA goes back to adjust climate data a "conspiracy theory" and then in the same breath admits that, yes, it does happen:

Recommended

‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The archive of weather data in the United States is recorded by the Historical Climatology Network, a data set of temperature, precipitation and pressure records from long-standing stations around the county, managed and analyzed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

When digging into conspiracies claiming that the federal agency "manipulates" its historical weather data, ABC News' chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee was able to confirm that it was true -- but that the routine, public adjustments to records happen for good reason.

If you're keeping track of the shift, adjust your programs accordingly because here where things are now:

We've seen a lot of that kind of thing lately.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline
Aaron Walker
The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow's Staff to Be Let Go (But She's Still Getting Her $25 Mil)
Grateful Calvin
NYC Mayor Adams’ Biblical Meltdown is Either a God Complex or Political Desperation
justmindy
Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy Co-Workers
Warren Squire
Despondent Correspondents: Scott Jennings Lays Out Hard Facts for the Depressed Press
Warren Squire
Brian Stelter Didn't Always Think It Was Wrong to Ask if a Media Outlet Should Be Barred From the WH
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘There’s No Bottom For These People:’ Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden’s Mental Decline Aaron Walker
Advertisement