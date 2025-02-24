Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and Bongino at the Helm

Doug P.  |  12:48 PM on February 24, 2025

Now that we know the FBI is going to be run by Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, weasel politicians like Sen. Adam Schiff are making it rather obvious their nerves have been rattled

At least the Democrats still have much of the media on their side to try and spin these kinds of things. Politico is reporting that liberals are now fearful Patel and Bongino will highly politicize the bureau, and we could barely write that without laughing considering what we've seen over the last several years:

Liberals in "utter despair" can't be a bad sign

Needless to say … Bongino’s appointment alongside Patel is being met with unrestrained glee by Trump supporters — “the WWE never constructed a tag-team better,” tweeted Matt Gaetz — and with utter despair by liberals, who had already grown fearful of a highly politicized FBI. Bongino can at least point to significant law-and-order experience in his previous roles, though critics accuse him of propagating falsehoods and conspiracy theories during his broadcast career. (NBC’s Ken Dilanian reckons current and former FBI types are “appalled.”) Whichever side of the political fence you’re on, this is truly unchartered territory for the feds.

"Liberals, who had already grown fearful of a highly politicized FBI."  

No, Politico, they're fearful because liberals can no longer weaponize the FBI against their political opponents. But the Dems will appreciate Politico playing along with ridiculous suggestions that the FBI hadn't been previously politicized. 

By "politicize" Politico means that Patel and Bongino will hold people accountable. The new Deputy Director of the FBI made that clear on his final podcast before starting the new job: 

Pass the popcorn. 

