Border Czar Tom Homan Delivered a Brutal CPAC Message to Media, Sanctuary Dems (and Also AOC)

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on February 22, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

President Trump was the main speaker at CPAC today in Washington, DC, but in the lead-up to that "border czar" Tom Homan delivered a no nonsense speech in his usual blunt fashion. 

Homan began by explaining how Trump convinced him to head up the effort to secure the border and deport criminal illegals: 

Next up on Homan's speech agenda was the perma-triggered media and it's a good thing Jim Acosta wasn't there or he'd have been demanding hazard pay from... whoever he works for now (if anybody): 

After the November election it became abundantly clear that most voters don't care what the legacy media churns out either.

This brings us to the Boston police commissioner's recent comments about ICE removing criminal illegals from sanctuary cities:

Democrat-appointed Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox is echoing Mayor Michelle Wu's pledged resistance to the Trump administration's deportations, saying on a local news station on Sunday that "we don’t enforce" civil immigration detainers filed by ICE. 

While speaking on a segment of WCVB’s "On the Record" show, Cox, who was appointed as police commissioner by Wu in 2022, said that in line with state and city laws, Boston police officers "don’t have authority to enforce federal immigration law." 

Pressed on whether this policy conflicts with federal immigration law, Cox said that "the Boston Police Department has pretty defined rules and we abide by the law here in the state."

"We're not going to abide by the law because we abide by the law" is always a nice attempted spin.

Homan specifically had something to say about that: 

Local Democrats just aren't used to a presidential administration that's determined to enforce the law.

It was also obvious that Homan hasn't forgotten about the time Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that he read the Constitution after he reminded 'the dumbest congresswoman ever" that she could be held accountable for helping illegals avoid apprehension: 

"It's not an insult if it's true." 

No lies detected. 

It's refreshing to see.

