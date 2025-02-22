Border Czar Tom Homan Delivered a Brutal CPAC Message to Media, Sanctuary Dems (and Also AOC)

President Trump was the main speaker at CPAC today in Washington, DC, but in the lead-up to that "border czar" Tom Homan delivered a no nonsense speech in his usual blunt fashion.

Homan began by explaining how Trump convinced him to head up the effort to secure the border and deport criminal illegals:

This is how President Trump got Tom Homan to come out of retirement to become Border Czar.



"He said, 'Alright, Tom, you've been b*tching [about the open border] for 4 years, you wanna come fix it?'"



"And I didn't hesitate. I said I'll come back, and I'll do it for FREE." pic.twitter.com/9Vfao491Qt — George (@BehizyTweets) February 22, 2025

Next up on Homan's speech agenda was the perma-triggered media and it's a good thing Jim Acosta wasn't there or he'd have been demanding hazard pay from... whoever he works for now (if anybody):

🚨 TOM HOMAN: “If I offend anybody today, I don’t give a sh*t. Write hit pieces about me, media. I don’t care what you think.”



Absolute FIRE 🔥

pic.twitter.com/YuhsblwNvr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2025

After the November election it became abundantly clear that most voters don't care what the legacy media churns out either.

This brings us to the Boston police commissioner's recent comments about ICE removing criminal illegals from sanctuary cities:

Democrat-appointed Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox is echoing Mayor Michelle Wu's pledged resistance to the Trump administration's deportations, saying on a local news station on Sunday that "we don’t enforce" civil immigration detainers filed by ICE. While speaking on a segment of WCVB’s "On the Record" show, Cox, who was appointed as police commissioner by Wu in 2022, said that in line with state and city laws, Boston police officers "don’t have authority to enforce federal immigration law." Pressed on whether this policy conflicts with federal immigration law, Cox said that "the Boston Police Department has pretty defined rules and we abide by the law here in the state."

"We're not going to abide by the law because we abide by the law" is always a nice attempted spin.

Homan specifically had something to say about that:

Border Czar Tom Homan: The police commission of Boston, you said you doubled down on not helping the law enforcement office of ICE. I'm coming to Boston. I'm bringing hell with me. pic.twitter.com/9rIc9WNMzQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 22, 2025

Local Democrats just aren't used to a presidential administration that's determined to enforce the law.

It was also obvious that Homan hasn't forgotten about the time Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that he read the Constitution after he reminded 'the dumbest congresswoman ever" that she could be held accountable for helping illegals avoid apprehension:

The rivalry between Tom Homan and AOC is so good 🤣🔥



Homan is winning by the way:



"I've read all these stories this week, Tom Homan insulted AOC. Well, it's not an insult if it's true."

pic.twitter.com/CtQIB0n7xV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2025

"It's not an insult if it's true."

No lies detected.

Our new administration says what we all think. I embrace the honesty. — Nickie (@NickieRowe7) February 22, 2025

It's refreshing to see.