Did the Media Ever Churn Out Sob Stories Like These After Private Sector Layoffs?

President Trump and DOGE continue to trim both government spending and the size of the federal workforce, and we can't recall the media doing very many stories about private sector layoffs as they're putting out there in regards to laid off bureaucrats and other federal workers.

ABC News has explored how some government workers are "fearing for their future":

As the Trump administration hacks away at government agencies, many employees who were cut are left fearing for their future and in the dark about their next steps. https://t.co/HgFfLlWUXv — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2025

ABC News wasn't alone in doing those kinds of stories.

Did workers laid off when the Biden administration halted the Keystone Pipeline ever get a piece from "60 Minutes" like this one?

“Twelve days ago, people knew where their next paycheck was coming from. They knew how they were going to pay for their kids' daycare, their medical bills. And then, all gone overnight,” says Kristina Drye, who was fired in the USAID shutdown. https://t.co/cysOqteb8p pic.twitter.com/bUcOAnhMjs — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 17, 2025

CNN is interviewing government workers who got a pretty generous severance packages to let them describe the stress and trauma caused by Trump shrinking the size of the federal workforce:

You know, it’s funny…



CNN didn’t run a single story about my neighbors in Western North Carolina living in tents for MONTHS under Joe Biden…



…but Trump fires federal workers after offering 8 MONTHS OF VACATION, and they get wall-to-wall coverage?!!



pic.twitter.com/yZTdL3anvx — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 21, 2025

We're going to see stories in the media like those for at least the rest of this year, and probably the rest of the Trump presidency.

People in the private sector get fired every day, and the media never does stories like this. https://t.co/dxdpC03Hn9 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 21, 2025

And they never will.

"dreams shattered"



Stop it. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 21, 2025

Apparently government workers are the only people in the workforce with hopes and dreams.

Do you remember the “learn to code” crowd? I certainly do. It was an elitist messaging campaign brought about primarily from the media in response to the coal miners losing their jobs. I also remember when “journos” started to lose their jobs, learn to code, got you banned from… — ~DeTheBrat~ (@DeTheBrat) February 21, 2025

Remember when Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline and there were Democrats and "journalists" (as always, pardon the redundancy) saying they could be trained for "clean energy" jobs? No tears were shed in the media over any of that.

Nope, no media sob stories about lost "hopes and dreams" over those job losses either.

They can apply for other jobs. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 21, 2025

Didn't the media just spend a few years trying to help the Democrats convince everybody that "Bidenomics" turned around the economy? Given that, getting another job shouldn't be that difficult.