Did the Media Ever Churn Out Sob Stories Like These After Private Sector Layoffs?

Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on February 21, 2025
Meme

President Trump and DOGE continue to trim both government spending and the size of the federal workforce, and we can't recall the media doing very many stories about private sector layoffs as they're putting out there in regards to laid off bureaucrats and other federal workers.

ABC News has explored how some government workers are "fearing for their future":

ABC News wasn't alone in doing those kinds of stories.

Did workers laid off when the Biden administration halted the Keystone Pipeline ever get a piece from "60 Minutes" like this one? 

CNN is interviewing government workers who got a pretty generous severance packages to let them describe the stress and trauma caused by Trump shrinking the size of the federal workforce:

We're going to see stories in the media like those for at least the rest of this year, and probably the rest of the Trump presidency.

And they never will.

Apparently government workers are the only people in the workforce with hopes and dreams. 

Remember when Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline and there were Democrats and "journalists" (as always, pardon the redundancy) saying they could be trained for "clean energy" jobs? No tears were shed in the media over any of that.

Nope, no media sob stories about lost "hopes and dreams" over those job losses either.

Didn't the media just spend a few years trying to help the Democrats convince everybody that "Bidenomics" turned around the economy? Given that, getting another job shouldn't be that difficult.

