OUCH! Trump Economic Adviser Had a Brutal Reality Check for Journo Whining About Federal Layoffs

The White House had briefings today featuring Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller and also Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett. One topic of discussion was the Trump admin's goal of trimming the size of the federal government.

A judge today ruled that the Trump White House could for now move forward with federal layoffs:

A federal judge Thursday refused a group of government employee unions’ request to block the Trump administration from moving ahead with plans to dramatically reduce the federal workforce. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that federal law mandates the unions bring their challenge before the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), which adjudicates labor relations within the federal bureaucracy, rather than a federal district court.

Among the planned layoffs are several thousand employees at the Internal Revenue Service.

During his Q & A, Hassett was asked about federal workers who would be released for poor performance who dispute that, and he had a pretty straightforward answer for this particular journo:

U.S Eco Council Director Kevin Hassett has hilarious answer to a reporter whining about IRS agents being fired.



Hassett: I've never seen a person who was laid off for poor performance say they were performing poorly. pic.twitter.com/SJEvh7JqO8 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 20, 2025

Ouch!

THIS IS BRUTAL! Trump's economy guy, Kevin Hassett, just took a fake news reporter's soul.



Reporter: "People who have been let go at other agencies that they were told they were being dismissed because of poor performance when in some cases they haven't even had a performance… pic.twitter.com/19nZq0pCnz — George (@BehizyTweets) February 20, 2025

Hassett's answer certainly pulled no punches in a very polite kind of way.

absolutely brutal — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) February 20, 2025

Probationary employees are the first yo go when cutting staff because they are still probationary. They can be let go at will, this is nothing new or unique. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) February 20, 2025

People who are still new hires or on probation don’t typically get spared in a time of cost cutting. Journalists particularly should know this. — dcbwaggett (@dcbwaggett) February 20, 2025

There are a lot of things that journalists should know and yet don't seem to.