L.A. Mayor Bass Investigating Why She Was Out of the Country When Fires Started

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is still in hot water over being out of the country when the fires started in and around her city even after warnings had been issued that blazes would be likely to happen. First off, Mayor Bass said she wasn't aware of any such warnings:

"I felt absolutely terrible not being here for my city," LA Mayor Karen Bass told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson during a sit-down interview addressing her trip to Ghana as the wildfires broke out. She said she wasn't given any early warnings about the weather prior to her leaving the country.

Being a liberal Democrat politician means that nothing is ever your fault, and now Bass has initiated investigations to find out who's at fault for all these leadership failures:

LA Mayor Karen Bass: We're launching investigations to find out why nobody told me that I shouldn't have gone to Africa while my city burned. pic.twitter.com/sdpkSMYPb0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 19, 2025

Translation: I'm looking for somebody to blame it all on.

She'll throw anyone under the bus to avoid owning her own mistakes. https://t.co/5j9cPef9JU — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 19, 2025

Bass is going to end up blaming a staffer who she ordered to make her travel arrangements for the fact that she was out of the country when the fires started, isn't she?

She’s investigating why she was too stupid to know she shouldn’t leave her city for a political event that had nothing to do with serving her constituents.



Wow.pic.twitter.com/638Oua9vpT — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 19, 2025

You can't make this stuff up, and with "leaders" like Bass you don't have to.

This is a joke right? The LA mayor needed someone else to tell her not to go to Africa while her city burned? — Jeff Leppla (@headpatient) February 19, 2025

High wind alerts were sent out over a day before she went to Ghana. This windbag needs to be fired. https://t.co/xt73mN9xfn — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) February 19, 2025

The mayor's body language suggests she knows all that but will never admit it.

Anyone watching this interview, without the sound on, would be able to see just by the body language (all that affirmative head nodding) that she’s trying very hard to sell a lie. https://t.co/bU5xYYAO3o — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) February 19, 2025

Lol.



The excuses you have to come up with when everyone involved is a Democrat so you can't blame racism. — Uberminch (@uberminch) February 19, 2025

Perhaps the "investigations" will conclude that Bass left her city right as the fires started because of climate change and probably something to do with Trump.