CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin...
Stephen Miller Ends CNN Host's Career! Trump Torches Critics!
Pete Buttigieg’s Hot Take: Democrats Should Ditch Pantsuits for Aprons and Go Full...
Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its...
GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Or...
Sky High Lies: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Says Trump’s Crashing Planes to Further...
CNN Shows Massive Way Trump and GOP Have 'Remade the Electorate' As Dems...
VIP
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...
ABC News' Trump Headline Inspires Greg Gutfeld's 4-Step Summary of Why Media Is...
Wasteful Spending Alert! Rep. Nancy Mace Spots Possible Reason They Put 'Plus' at...
VIP
Mocking O'Malley: Former Social Security Head Laughs at Elon Musk and DOGE Labeling...
Sean Hannity Interview Has Viewers Likening President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to...
Donald the Disrupter: MAGA Loves That Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Nicknamed Trump ‘Captain Ch...
Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...

L.A. Mayor Bass Investigating Why She Was Out of the Country When Fires Started

Doug P.  |  1:29 PM on February 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is still in hot water over being out of the country when the fires started in and around her city even after warnings had been issued that blazes would be likely to happen. First off, Mayor Bass said she wasn't aware of any such warnings:

Advertisement

"I felt absolutely terrible not being here for my city," LA Mayor Karen Bass told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson during a sit-down interview addressing her trip to Ghana as the wildfires broke out. She said she wasn't given any early warnings about the weather prior to her leaving the country.

Being a liberal Democrat politician means that nothing is ever your fault, and now Bass has initiated investigations to find out who's at fault for all these leadership failures: 

Translation: I'm looking for somebody to blame it all on.

Bass is going to end up blaming a staffer who she ordered to make her travel arrangements for the fact that she was out of the country when the fires started, isn't she? 

You can't make this stuff up, and with "leaders" like Bass you don't have to. 

Recommended

Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share
justmindy
Advertisement

The mayor's body language suggests she knows all that but will never admit it.

Perhaps the "investigations" will conclude that Bass left her city right as the fires started because of climate change and probably something to do with Trump.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share
justmindy
CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin on Recent Crashes
Doug P.
Pete Buttigieg’s Hot Take: Democrats Should Ditch Pantsuits for Aprons and Go Full Tradwife Mode
justmindy
GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Organizations
Amy Curtis
Sky High Lies: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Says Trump’s Crashing Planes to Further Enrich Billionaires
Warren Squire
ABC News' Trump Headline Inspires Greg Gutfeld's 4-Step Summary of Why Media Is Circling the Drain
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share justmindy
Advertisement