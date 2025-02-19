'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Underwater

Donald Trump has been president just about a month and early on it became clear that the Democratic Party learned absolutely nothing from what the voters made abundantly clear in the November election.

Advertisement

How's that been working out so far for congressional Democrats? Joe Concha and Scott Jennings saw the Dems' "stay crazy and in denial" approach as working out just great... for the Republicans:

*46* points underwater. Yep - keep taking cues from MSNBC and The Bulwark, folks. https://t.co/OGC4lNCWqm — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 19, 2025

46 points underwater? Yep, keep putting these people front and center, Dems:

The Jasmine Crockett / Chuck Schumer / AOC axis of public relations is working out great. lmao look at these Dem numbers https://t.co/yGgW9my2AF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 19, 2025

A new all-time low for congressional Dems has been reached and the Left seems determined to keep digging:

Quinnipiac poll: 22% of voters approve of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling their job, which is an all-time low



Democrats in Congress

🟢 Approve: 22% (net: -46)

🔴 Disapprove: 68%



Republicans in Congress

🟢 Approve: 40% (net: -12)

🔴 Disapprove: 52% pic.twitter.com/s1gax12heG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 19, 2025

The Democrats should definitely keep white knighting for the IRS and FBI while throwing fits over efforts to root out waste, fraud and corruption in the government's spending of taxpayer dollars. It's working out great.

You mean the endless meltdowns aren’t working?!? https://t.co/YRiKQ3RaFV — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) February 19, 2025

Shocker, right?

Maybe the new DNC Vice Chair can turn that around. Or maybe not.

I'm so glad they picked David Hogg to fix their party. — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) February 19, 2025

The DNC has learned nothing, and that's not a bad thing for the Republicans.

Hopefully this lasts through the midterms — Jessie J 🇺🇸 (@cashsmama08) February 19, 2025

We'll see -- that's a long way off. Stay tuned!