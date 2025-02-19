Shilling for Illegals, Bishops Earn Their 30 Pieces of Silver
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...

'Keep Taking Cues From MSNBC'! New Congressional Approval Numbers Show Dems MASSIVELY Underwater

Doug P.  |  4:12 PM on February 19, 2025
Twitchy

Donald Trump has been president just about a month and early on it became clear that the Democratic Party learned absolutely nothing from what the voters made abundantly clear in the November election. 

How's that been working out so far for congressional Democrats? Joe Concha and Scott Jennings saw the Dems' "stay crazy and in denial" approach as working out just great... for the Republicans: 

46 points underwater? Yep, keep putting these people front and center, Dems: 

A new all-time low for congressional Dems has been reached and the Left seems determined to keep digging: 

The Democrats should definitely keep white knighting for the IRS and FBI while throwing fits over efforts to root out waste, fraud and corruption in the government's spending of taxpayer dollars. It's working out great. 

Shocker, right?

Maybe the new DNC Vice Chair can turn that around. Or maybe not.

The DNC has learned nothing, and that's not a bad thing for the Republicans.

We'll see -- that's a long way off. Stay tuned!

