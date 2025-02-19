Eric Swalwell Stomps on Another Rake While Claiming Elon Musk Isn't Showing Savings From DOGE

Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for...
Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on February 19, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk has been putting out countless examples of the federal government's waste of taxpayer dollars via an X account and a comprehensive website.

But you have to be actually paying attention to current political events to know something like that, which was apparently a bridge too far for one Democrat member of Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell. 

Instead Swalwell's pretending that Musk and DOGE are working completely behind the scenes to insinuate they might be raiding the U.S. Treasury as we speak, even though the whole point of DOGE is to make it clear there's not much left to raid: 

That's a desperate and stupid post, even for that guy. 

Yes indeed there is:

And it even features a whole section called "savings" at the top that Swalwell could click on if he didn't want to pretend this is not a transparent process, but that's not the case. So, feigned (or actual) ignorance it is!

And risk blowing up a perfectly good talking point for the Left? NEVER!

Here's a picture of Swalwell and other Dems looking for examples of government waste and fraud from DOGE:

