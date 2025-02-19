Eric Swalwell Stomps on Another Rake While Claiming Elon Musk Isn't Showing Savings From DOGE

President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk has been putting out countless examples of the federal government's waste of taxpayer dollars via an X account and a comprehensive website.

But you have to be actually paying attention to current political events to know something like that, which was apparently a bridge too far for one Democrat member of Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Instead Swalwell's pretending that Musk and DOGE are working completely behind the scenes to insinuate they might be raiding the U.S. Treasury as we speak, even though the whole point of DOGE is to make it clear there's not much left to raid:

Why won’t Elon show us the savings from DOGE? What’s he hiding? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 19, 2025

That's a desperate and stupid post, even for that guy.

It’s literally on the website dude — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 19, 2025

Yes indeed there is:

And it even features a whole section called "savings" at the top that Swalwell could click on if he didn't want to pretend this is not a transparent process, but that's not the case. So, feigned (or actual) ignorance it is!

It’s on the website. It’s all being talked about on X. Stop watching MSNBC and go look through it. https://t.co/fFqnZx38Nd — MaryMary (@Emberr) February 19, 2025

And risk blowing up a perfectly good talking point for the Left? NEVER!

Why are you so willfully stupid? https://t.co/Usq6DV7hsn — J (@JayTC53) February 19, 2025

Here's a picture of Swalwell and other Dems looking for examples of government waste and fraud from DOGE: