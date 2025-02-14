PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email Pronouns

OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
Doug P.  |  7:15 PM on February 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Everybody knows about the freakout on the Left ever since Team Trump took office and DOGE went to work, and there's also been a cleansing of all the "woke" BS at the federal level. 

Trump took the lead on this shortly after taking office. Bye-bye "preferred pronouns" in email signatures: 

Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government. 

"Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to one such message sent Friday morning to CDC staff.

That kind of de-woke-ification has also caught on in some state governments. 

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt described a particularly ironic turn of events after his state banned pronouns in email signatures from workers at the Dept. of Mental Health. According to Gov. Stitt, the department lost some people as a result. 

Apparently their preferred pronouns are now "I/Quit." Whatever.

Oklahoma taxpayers least hardest hit. 

Or certainly withering on the vine. 

Not letting the inmates run the asylum has been a win-win for America. Imagine that!

