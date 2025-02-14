Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines

One of the recent gaslighting efforts from the Left has been for some Dems to tell Trump supporters "this isn't what you voted for." The problem with that is, yet it is what Trump supporters voted for.

What the majority of voters didn't vote for was Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who would have continued or worsened the Biden administration's disastrous policies.

Now that Trump has been in office for just under a month, Buck Sexton spotted the Washington Post reporting a bunch of Trump-related stories and might have intended this to be framed negatively, except it's pretty awesome:

WAPO front page is the stuff MAGA dreams are made of, reads like a greatest hits list of Trump's first 30 days. pic.twitter.com/6DKAzHUwAk — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 14, 2025

Put that in the Louvre!

It’s a work of art.



Who knew WaPo had it in them to give Trump such glowing coverage? — Captain Chaos (@chaosbomdotcom) February 14, 2025

I never thought I would see a federal government like this. Trump will be remembered for pulling this country back from the brink of disaster. — Mr. T (@SFortyseve86835) February 14, 2025

Not that the Washington Post or any other legacy media dinosaur will ever put it that way.