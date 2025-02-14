AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY...
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Dems Refuse to Read the Room, Slam Trump for Deporting 'Our...
OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at...
What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into...
Glenn Youngkin Puts The Washington Post on BLAST for False Article About Virginia...
Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining...
Farewell to Noodle Arms? A Proposed Study Seeks to Establish Low T Connection...
Prosecution Promise: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Pam Bondi is Poised for Sanctuary...
Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Rants ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ in Kash Patel Meltdown
Gavin Newsom Vows Veto of Bill That Protects Criminal Illegal Aliens in CA...
Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece...
VIP
Rod Dreher: Pope Francis Destroying What’s Left of Church’s Authority
CNN's Dana Bash Fact-Checks Kara Swisher Being a Mean Person

Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines

Doug P.  |  10:49 AM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

One of the recent gaslighting efforts from the Left has been for some Dems to tell Trump supporters "this isn't what you voted for." The problem with that is, yet it is what Trump supporters voted for. 

Advertisement

What the majority of voters didn't vote for was Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who would have continued or worsened the Biden administration's disastrous policies. 

Now that Trump has been in office for just under a month, Buck Sexton spotted the Washington Post reporting a bunch of Trump-related stories and might have intended this to be framed negatively, except it's pretty awesome: 

Put that in the Louvre! 

Not that the Washington Post or any other legacy media dinosaur will ever put it that way.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID
Sam J.
OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)
Sam J.
What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into the IRS and HELLO Backfire
Sam J.
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Glenn Youngkin Puts The Washington Post on BLAST for False Article About Virginia Lab Schools
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID Sam J.
Advertisement