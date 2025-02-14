Alex Soros Shares 'Stupid and Repulsive' Take on How to Reduce Infant Mortality Rates (Just Guess)

Late last year Alex Soros accepted a Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his father. The medal was given by "devout Catholic" Joe Biden and the pro-abortion Democrat mega-donors gladly accepted.
Perhaps Biden would also think this take Soros shared makes perfect sense. Try and wrap your head around this one:
Ground News - Study finds increase in infant mortality in US states with abortion bans and restrictions https://t.co/WBFnMdNqH4— Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) February 14, 2025
Got that?
“We need to kill the babies to protect them from dying” https://t.co/yxZRorfY4s— Magills (@magills_) February 14, 2025
That likely only makes perfect sense inside the head of a super leftist like Soros and the Democrats who he backs.
If we kill fewer kids, more kids will die. https://t.co/s85aTZKOjL— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2025
You promote killing kids to prevent kids dying? You did not think this through. https://t.co/w0ZhPYX8s6— Sharon (@Punky725) February 14, 2025
Yep. Gotta kill more babies to save the babies.— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 14, 2025
Just like we gotta let the criminals free to lower crime.
The Soros/Progressive logic is stupid and repulsive.
The only way to keep more babies from dying is to make it easier to kill more babies -- it's just science!
This study has been debunked. Even if it hadn’t been, the infant mortality rate for abortions is 100% so I’m not sure what the point is here? https://t.co/EjoyBqo0Sz— 🏆🏆🏆Edel™️🏆🏆🏆 (@LawAndFooty) February 14, 2025
LifeNews called BS on Soros and anybody else pushing that ghoulish take:
This is totally false. Abortion bans are saving thousands of babies, which is a DECREASE in infant mortality.— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 14, 2025
No Dobbs Did Not Increase the Infant Mortality Rate https://t.co/JpHeRGfnRl— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 14, 2025
Here's a little homework assignment for Soros and his radical pro-abort lefties:
Hey, Alex, what’s the infant mortality rate of an abortion?— Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 14, 2025
We won't hold our breath waiting for an answer.
