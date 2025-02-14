Alex Soros Shares 'Stupid and Repulsive' Take on How to Reduce Infant Mortality Rates (Just Guess)

They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy

Late last year Alex Soros accepted a Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his father. The medal was given by "devout Catholic" Joe Biden and the pro-abortion Democrat mega-donors gladly accepted. 

Perhaps Biden would also think this take Soros shared makes perfect sense. Try and wrap your head around this one:  

Got that? 

That likely only makes perfect sense inside the head of a super leftist like Soros and the Democrats who he backs.

The only way to keep more babies from dying is to make it easier to kill more babies -- it's just science!

LifeNews called BS on Soros and anybody else pushing that ghoulish take:

Here's a little homework assignment for Soros and his radical pro-abort lefties:

We won't hold our breath waiting for an answer.

