Alex Soros Shares 'Stupid and Repulsive' Take on How to Reduce Infant Mortality Rates (Just Guess)

Late last year Alex Soros accepted a Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his father. The medal was given by "devout Catholic" Joe Biden and the pro-abortion Democrat mega-donors gladly accepted.

Advertisement

Perhaps Biden would also think this take Soros shared makes perfect sense. Try and wrap your head around this one:

Ground News - Study finds increase in infant mortality in US states with abortion bans and restrictions https://t.co/WBFnMdNqH4 — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) February 14, 2025

Got that?

“We need to kill the babies to protect them from dying” https://t.co/yxZRorfY4s — Magills (@magills_) February 14, 2025

That likely only makes perfect sense inside the head of a super leftist like Soros and the Democrats who he backs.

If we kill fewer kids, more kids will die. https://t.co/s85aTZKOjL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2025

You promote killing kids to prevent kids dying? You did not think this through. https://t.co/w0ZhPYX8s6 — Sharon (@Punky725) February 14, 2025

Yep. Gotta kill more babies to save the babies.



Just like we gotta let the criminals free to lower crime.



The Soros/Progressive logic is stupid and repulsive. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 14, 2025

The only way to keep more babies from dying is to make it easier to kill more babies -- it's just science!

This study has been debunked. Even if it hadn’t been, the infant mortality rate for abortions is 100% so I’m not sure what the point is here? https://t.co/EjoyBqo0Sz — 🏆🏆🏆Edel™️🏆🏆🏆 (@LawAndFooty) February 14, 2025

LifeNews called BS on Soros and anybody else pushing that ghoulish take:

This is totally false. Abortion bans are saving thousands of babies, which is a DECREASE in infant mortality. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 14, 2025

No Dobbs Did Not Increase the Infant Mortality Rate https://t.co/JpHeRGfnRl — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 14, 2025

Here's a little homework assignment for Soros and his radical pro-abort lefties:

Hey, Alex, what’s the infant mortality rate of an abortion? — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 14, 2025

We won't hold our breath waiting for an answer.