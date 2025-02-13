Cue MORE Dem Meltdowns! Senate Votes to Confirm RFK Jr. As Next HHS Secretary

The horrible year for the Democrats continued today when another one of Donald Trump's nominees was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be the next Secretary of Health & Human Services:
U.S. Senate CONFIRMS Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be Secretary of Health & Human Services, 52-48. pic.twitter.com/gAqzYC18N0— CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2025
At this point the Democrats don't know what's hitting them because it's coming from every direction.
It's time to Make America Healthy AGAIN!— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 13, 2025
RFK Jr confirmed 52-48! pic.twitter.com/ig4vcSSgja
One Republican voted no, and you might have guessed who that was:
McConnell votes no on RFK Jr— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2025
Hey, Democrats.— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 13, 2025
It's Secretary Kennedy to you. pic.twitter.com/AgkSpMt7i2
The Left tried and failed again.
