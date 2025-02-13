Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY...
Miranda Devine Drops Receipts After NYT Reported Tulsi Gabbard Made Laptop Claim 'Without Evidence'

Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on February 13, 2025
Sarah D.

Tulsi Gabbard has already been confirmed and sworn in as the next Director of National Intelligence, but the media's still doing some spinning to try and keep certain Democrat talking points alive. 

The legacy media just can't bring themselves to fully admit that dozens of former intel officials participated in election interference by signing off on the infamous "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter. 

Tulsi Gabbard once pointed out that those ex intel officials (who have now been stripped of security clearances) colluded with the Biden administration to mislead voters shortly before the 2020 presidential election. The New York Times is still reporting that claim as being made "without evidence. 

The New York Post's Miranda Devine knows that spin is a bad joke: 

If the Times would care to look, Devine offered up a piece of evidence that sinks their "without evidence" reporting:

But wait, there's more!

Other than all that, there's no evidence at all (cue massive eye roll). 

The "no evidence" thing sounds like it was written by the DNC. 

Which is exactly what the Morell email to Brennan says.

