Miranda Devine Drops Receipts After NYT Reported Tulsi Gabbard Made Laptop Claim 'Without Evidence'

Tulsi Gabbard has already been confirmed and sworn in as the next Director of National Intelligence, but the media's still doing some spinning to try and keep certain Democrat talking points alive.

The legacy media just can't bring themselves to fully admit that dozens of former intel officials participated in election interference by signing off on the infamous "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter.

Tulsi Gabbard once pointed out that those ex intel officials (who have now been stripped of security clearances) colluded with the Biden administration to mislead voters shortly before the 2020 presidential election. The New York Times is still reporting that claim as being made "without evidence.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine knows that spin is a bad joke:

“WITHOUT EVIDENCE!!” The New York Times is still in denial about the Laptop From Hell. What an absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/9ftHPH9T5f — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 12, 2025

If the Times would care to look, Devine offered up a piece of evidence that sinks their "without evidence" reporting:

Hey @nyt Here’s some evidence: Mike Morell, former acting CIA director to John Brennan, Obama CIA director, asking him to sign the Dirty 51 letter falsely claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation “to give the [Biden] campaign… a talking point to push back on… https://t.co/e7dytCnqZ3 pic.twitter.com/BAWwwxqAl0 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 12, 2025

Clearly nobody in charge at the @nyt has read the Judiciary Committee’s report THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY 51: HOW CIA CONTRACTORS

COLLUDED WITH THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN TO MISLEAD AMERICAN

VOTERS https://t.co/EImZ82b07d

My latest book The Big Guy has the context and tells how CIA… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 12, 2025

Other than all that, there's no evidence at all (cue massive eye roll).

And, by the way, that was from their morning newsletter sliming Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel. pic.twitter.com/pN8927J3V7 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 12, 2025

The "no evidence" thing sounds like it was written by the DNC.

The NYT, spouting former CIA talking points, demonstrates once again how fake and inaccurate its reporting is.



The letter signed by 51 former intel officials was indeed “a talking point” for the Big Guy in 2020 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) February 12, 2025

Which is exactly what the Morell email to Brennan says.