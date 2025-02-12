Mask Off! CNN Panelist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About What Should Override Elections

They're LOSING Their MINDS! CNN's Anderson Cooper Vulgarly Insults Chris Sununu On Air
Doug P.  |  10:02 AM on February 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrat meltdowns over Trump and DOGE exposing government waste and fraud are continuing. Yesterday Sen. Chuck Schumer admitted that there's waste in government and then added a "but," because he doesn't actually want any government waste and fraud to be cut: 

Chuck would prefer any cuts be made with a small, dull wooden spoon instead of an axe. 

Meanwhile, on CNN, Scott Jennings got a panelist troubled by Trump and DOGE to say that voters shouldn't necessarily have a say over what ends up happening in government, especially if the president is a Republican. Watch:

Mask status: OFF: 

But no doubt only Democrat proclamations should override government elections. If Republicans try that it would be called a "threat to democracy." 

That's the true source of the Left's meltdowns.

Yep, that's what they're saying.

It was nice of him to say it right out loud.

