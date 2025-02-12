Mask Off! CNN Panelist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About What Should Override Elections

The Democrat meltdowns over Trump and DOGE exposing government waste and fraud are continuing. Yesterday Sen. Chuck Schumer admitted that there's waste in government and then added a "but," because he doesn't actually want any government waste and fraud to be cut:

Chuck Schumer says, “everyone knows there's waste in government that should be cut, but DOGE is using a meat axe.”



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2FNy2iJoG3 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 11, 2025

Chuck would prefer any cuts be made with a small, dull wooden spoon instead of an axe.

Meanwhile, on CNN, Scott Jennings got a panelist troubled by Trump and DOGE to say that voters shouldn't necessarily have a say over what ends up happening in government, especially if the president is a Republican. Watch:

“It has nothing to do with elections.”



The truth was told last night on @cnn: the lawfare against Trump is nothing more than an effort to nullify the results of the 2024 election. The Left believes Trump shouldn’t be allowed to govern. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/OFMbuTrsCl — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 12, 2025

Mask status: OFF:

This is one of the most mask-off moments to occur since the election.



Scott Jennings gets CNN to say the quiet part out loud: That they believe their proclamations of qualification should override elections.



pic.twitter.com/pQfFORWrAz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2025

But no doubt only Democrat proclamations should override government elections. If Republicans try that it would be called a "threat to democracy."

Quiet part out loud. The Corruptocracy is supposed to ensure Democrats never actually lose power, regardless of who is elected president. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

That's the true source of the Left's meltdowns.

Republicans can hold office just so long as they don’t do anything https://t.co/8fVFSQYPWb — CTIronman (@CTIronman) February 12, 2025

Yep, that's what they're saying.

“This has nothing to do with elections” https://t.co/EKQUJEHGRr — Angel (@ChiefSohigh_888) February 12, 2025

It was nice of him to say it right out loud.