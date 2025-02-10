Pete Buttigieg Trips HARD Over His Former Boss While Lecturing About Rule of Law

Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chief...
Doug P.  |  11:02 AM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The parade of self-unaware Democrats preaching about "rule of law" continues.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg just watched his former boss issue preemptive pardons for family members and others and unilaterally declared there to be a 28th Amendment to the Constitution and yet doesn't flinch when posting stuff like this: 

Puh-leeze!

Have a seat, Pete.

And those Dems would like everybody to believe that cutting government waste or merely doing audits to find out where the money's going are unconstitutional. They couldn't make it more obvious that there's something they don't want people to see.

"Rule of law," Democrat-style!

