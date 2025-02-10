Pete Buttigieg Trips HARD Over His Former Boss While Lecturing About Rule of Law

The parade of self-unaware Democrats preaching about "rule of law" continues.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg just watched his former boss issue preemptive pardons for family members and others and unilaterally declared there to be a 28th Amendment to the Constitution and yet doesn't flinch when posting stuff like this:

Even the greatest country, if it loses the rule of law, will not have much left. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 9, 2025

In America, decisions about what is legal and illegal are made by courts of law. Not by the Vice President. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 9, 2025

Puh-leeze!

Have a seat, Pete.

Biden ignored the Supreme Court for four years and attempted to tweet a constitutional amendment. Sit down train boy. https://t.co/cRgY42p5nk — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 10, 2025

A lot of people who were weirdly silent when Joe Biden tried to add a new constitutional amendment with a freaking tweet are suddenly very concerned about the rule of law. https://t.co/3mOyBiqQIq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 10, 2025

And those Dems would like everybody to believe that cutting government waste or merely doing audits to find out where the money's going are unconstitutional. They couldn't make it more obvious that there's something they don't want people to see.

Democrats lost any moral high ground on this when they cheered Biden wrecking the border, defying courts on bailing out student debt, forcing landlords to keep violent tenants who wouldn’t pay rent, and trying to tweet new constitutional amendments into ratification. https://t.co/tYsmEwtxeN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2025

"Rule of law," Democrat-style!