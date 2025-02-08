Preemptively Pardoned Adam Schiff Lectures About Legal Accountability While the World Rolls Its Eyes

In November the majority of voters let the Democrats know they weren't going to fall for all their gaslighting, hypocrisy, projection and lawfare efforts, but Sen. Adam Schiff proves on a daily basis that his party is going to keep trying anyway.

Schiffty was at it again this week with lectures about violating the law, blissfully free from any sense of shame or self-awareness:

The moment we say it's ok to violate the law to shut down one agency – we say it's ok to violate the law to shut down anything. pic.twitter.com/dDML60QwEt — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 7, 2025

Considering the source, that's nothing short of laughable.

Adam Schiff was pardoned for committing treason against the United States. Maybe not the best person to talk about accountability for violating the law. https://t.co/3eKGfBaiCL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 8, 2025

The panic from Schiff and the Democrats speaks volumes, and none of them involve the narrative the Dems have been trying to forward:

The beneficiaries of waste, fraud and abuse, continue to be the loudest voices in the room.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 7, 2025

Trump (and DOGE) are clearly directly over the target.

Bingo!

How about violating the law to start the Russia collusion hoax? https://t.co/GmRptKDIpA — Rick Marshall (@verticalgeo) February 8, 2025

You’re concerned with violating laws??? Your crime boss had to pardon you for all the crimes you helped him commit. https://t.co/YAi24flx9l — Chuck Dathe (@ChuckDathe) February 7, 2025

Biden pardoned members of his own family too, but Schiff would like everybody to believe that shrinking the size of the federal government is some sort of constitutional violation when in fact the Founders would be cheering on Trump.