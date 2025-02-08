Preemptively Pardoned Adam Schiff Lectures About Legal Accountability While the World Rolls Its Eyes

WHOOPS! CNN Chyron Gets Osama bin Laden Mixed Up With Somebody Else
Doug P.  |  10:32 AM on February 08, 2025
ImgFlip

In November the majority of voters let the Democrats know they weren't going to fall for all their gaslighting, hypocrisy, projection and lawfare efforts, but Sen. Adam Schiff proves on a daily basis that his party is going to keep trying anyway. 

Schiffty was at it again this week with lectures about violating the law, blissfully free from any sense of shame or self-awareness:

Considering the source, that's nothing short of laughable.

The panic from Schiff and the Democrats speaks volumes, and none of them involve the narrative the Dems have been trying to forward:

Trump (and DOGE) are clearly directly over the target.

Bingo!

Biden pardoned members of his own family too, but Schiff would like everybody to believe that shrinking the size of the federal government is some sort of constitutional violation when in fact the Founders would be cheering on Trump.

