Rep. Jamie Raskin Won't Appreciate Elon Musk Pointing Out the REAL Reason Dems Are Furious

In the days, weeks and months leading up to the 2024 presidential election all we heard from the Left is that if Trump wins another term, he'll be an authoritarian dictator and likely "worse than Hitler."

The results of the election proved that voters were sick of that tired rhetoric. If you're keeping score at home, update your program from "Trump's going to be an authoritarian dictator" to "Elon Musk bought the presidency and controls everything."

The latest TIME Magazine cover provided the Democrats, including Rep. Jamie Raskin, a boost to the latest desperate narrative:

Of course, Musk could not be elected president constitutionally, so Trump just sold him the office for $280 million. pic.twitter.com/qvLu5TdP2S — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 7, 2025

Nice try, but Elon Musk helped confirm the real source of the Democrat panic:

Bingo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2025

Also, watching the Democrats try to make people wonder who's really running things after four years of defending Biden is straight-up laughable.