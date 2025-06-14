Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on Trump

The Democrats have made the trick they try to pull very clear, which is to conflate those who legally and illegally enter the country by labeling both as "immigrants."

Advertisement

The Right has no problem whatsoever with legal immigration and actually encourages it, but the Democrat narrative is to pretend Republicans oppose all immigration, and that couldn't be more evident in Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's post about a naturalization ceremony. And of course it contains the obligatory Trump reference:

So heartwarming to take part in this morning’s naturalization ceremony at Mystic Seaport. 48 amazing patriotic individuals became American citizens today. No matter what Trump tries to tell you, this is the story of American greatness. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TvEjNwkFII — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 13, 2025

That's the correct way to go about it, which is why, if there's an "own" here, it's on Murphy.

Did they just jump over a fence, or did they reach this point legally? https://t.co/uLWARLZXiZ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 14, 2025

Murphy unintentionally made a great point: All immigrants should go about it the legal way and the Dems standing up for the millions who entered the country illegally is a slap in the face to the people who did it the right way.

Yeah, the guy with the legal immigrant spouse really hates legal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/6eo6IoRz6v — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) June 13, 2025

Murphy didn't think that one through, but then again that's not unusual for him.

This you, Chris? pic.twitter.com/BSC7dXhCtV — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) June 13, 2025

Everybody knows illegal aliens are the Democrats' top priority because they make that clear every day. Dems like Murphy would appreciate it if everybody thinks they're the same as the people in the above photos who went about coming to the U.S. the legal way.