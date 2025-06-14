Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on Trump

Doug P. | 11:23 AM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats have made the trick they try to pull very clear, which is to conflate those who legally and illegally enter the country by labeling both as "immigrants." 

The Right has no problem whatsoever with legal immigration and actually encourages it, but the Democrat narrative is to pretend Republicans oppose all immigration, and that couldn't be more evident in Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's post about a naturalization ceremony. And of course it contains the obligatory Trump reference: 

That's the correct way to go about it, which is why, if there's an "own" here, it's on Murphy. 

Murphy unintentionally made a great point: All immigrants should go about it the legal way and the Dems standing up for the millions who entered the country illegally is a slap in the face to the people who did it the right way.

Murphy didn't think that one through, but then again that's not unusual for him.

Everybody knows illegal aliens are the Democrats' top priority because they make that clear every day. Dems like Murphy would appreciate it if everybody thinks they're the same as the people in the above photos who went about coming to the U.S. the legal way. 

