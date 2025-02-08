Dem Sen. Chris Coons Explains Why Funding Iraqi Sesame Street Is Vital for U.S. Nat'l Security

When the Trump administration and DOGE began exposing the wasteful spending that's been going on at USAID and from other government entities, the Democrat immediate spin was to wave it all off as silly conspiracy theories, misrepresentations and lies. Some in the media are of course happy to help push that angle:

See that it's absolutely bursting with wild falsehoods about government spending.



Maybe that's just how Musk likes it? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 6, 2025

Now we've reached the point where the spending can't be denied so they've got to explain why it's important to the U.S., which is exactly what Dem Sen. Chris Coons did here. Iraqi Sesame Street is vital for U.S. national security, or something like that:

🚨Democrats are now reduced to desperately defending the indefensible on USAID.



Sen Chris Coons explains that sending $20M US taxpayer dollars to Iraq for Sesame Street is completely justified:



“It’s a show that helps teach values." pic.twitter.com/Lbilz4UuN0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

"Pennies on the dollar"! The U.S. is nearly $40 trillion in debt thanks to politicians saving money in such a fashion.

WATCH: Sen. Chris Coons says “it’s smart” to spend $20M to produce Sesame Street in Iraq.



“It's a show that helps teach values…It’s pennies on the dollar.”pic.twitter.com/p0u7rAvI8D — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2025

The "conspiracy theories" almost always turn out to be true and then the Dems end up at the next phase of the operation:

1. It’s not happening

2. It’s happening, but not like you think.

3. It’s happening, and here’s why it’s a good thing. https://t.co/Z1943GNGcE — Phocion The Good (@Phocion) February 8, 2025

They’re doing that thing where they say it’s not happening and it’s a far right conspiracy theory



Ok, it’s happening, but it’s good & how dare you point it out — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) February 8, 2025

We've seen that only about a million times.

These people have no shame.



It is Not the responsibility of the U.S. government to teach another country’s children certain “values”.



Especially since domestic Sesame Street has gone woke and is Not what GenX grew up with. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 8, 2025

Coons is another living testament to the need for term limits.