Dem Sen. Chris Coons Explains Why Funding Iraqi Sesame Street Is Vital for U.S. Nat'l Security

Doug P.  |  1:27 PM on February 08, 2025
Twitchy

When the Trump administration and DOGE began exposing the wasteful spending that's been going on at USAID and from other government entities, the Democrat immediate spin was to wave it all off as silly conspiracy theories, misrepresentations and lies. Some in the media are of course happy to help push that angle:

Now we've reached the point where the spending can't be denied so they've got to explain why it's important to the U.S., which is exactly what Dem Sen. Chris Coons did here. Iraqi Sesame Street is vital for U.S. national security, or something like that: 

"Pennies on the dollar"! The U.S. is nearly $40 trillion in debt thanks to politicians saving money in such a fashion.

The "conspiracy theories" almost always turn out to be true and then the Dems end up at the next phase of the operation:

We've seen that only about a million times. 

Coons is another living testament to the need for term limits.

