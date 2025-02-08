WHOOPS! CNN Chyron Gets Osama bin Laden Mixed Up With Somebody Else

It's time for another episode of "Fun With Media Chyron Mistakes & Freudian Slips."
Today we focus on a graphic that appeared on the screen on CNN during a segment about Osama bin Laden.
It went something like this:
🚨 CNN is out with reporting on Obama-bin-laden
"Obama bin Laden." D'OH!
THIS. Is CNN.
CNN Displays "OBAMA BIN LADEN" on screen while trying to connect violent illegals going to Guantanamo Bay 🤣
It's been a rough and traumatic couple of weeks for the folks at CNN, and it shows.
Yesterday CNN was talking about Big Balls.
Today they're talking about Obama Bin Laden.
Great job guys!
Today they’re talking about Obama Bin Laden.
Great job guys!
All while apparently trying to get viewers to be sympathetic with terrorists.
Whoops!
CNN just posted the quiet part out loud.
CNN just posted the quiet part out loud.
You're doing great @CNN. Keep up the good work.
Never stop, CNN!
