WHOOPS! CNN Chyron Gets Osama bin Laden Mixed Up With Somebody Else

Doug P.  |  11:14 AM on February 08, 2025

It's time for another episode of "Fun With Media Chyron Mistakes & Freudian Slips."

Today we focus on a graphic that appeared on the screen on CNN during a segment about Osama bin Laden.

It went something like this: 

"Obama bin Laden." D'OH!

THIS. Is CNN.

It's been a rough and traumatic couple of weeks for the folks at CNN, and it shows. 

All while apparently trying to get viewers to be sympathetic with terrorists.

Never stop, CNN!

