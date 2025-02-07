Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING...
DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Wants to 'Fire Elon' and Bring Back the People Voters Just Sent Packing

Doug P.  |  9:25 AM on February 07, 2025
ImgFlip

The new head of the Democratic National Committee is a Tim Walz-esque lefty from Minnesota and the party's Vice Chair is now David Hogg. That's the kind of news that might make you feel good if you're running the Republican Party. 

As for the DNC Vice Chair, he seems to think that members of the previous administration were doing such a great job that they should be brought back even though voters just shoved them all out the door in November: 

Fire Elon Musk? But we just fired Pete Buttigieg. Hopefully though the new DNC Vice Chair keeps pushing this angle:

This could work out great for the GOP!

He really is. 

The Democrats showing that they learned zero lessons from the last election is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republicans.

