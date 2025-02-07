DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Wants to 'Fire Elon' and Bring Back the People Voters Just Sent Packing

The new head of the Democratic National Committee is a Tim Walz-esque lefty from Minnesota and the party's Vice Chair is now David Hogg. That's the kind of news that might make you feel good if you're running the Republican Party.

As for the DNC Vice Chair, he seems to think that members of the previous administration were doing such a great job that they should be brought back even though voters just shoved them all out the door in November:

Fire Elon Musk and Bring him back now. https://t.co/tRqFEdSj4s pic.twitter.com/efbneojXaY — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2025

Fire Elon Musk? But we just fired Pete Buttigieg. Hopefully though the new DNC Vice Chair keeps pushing this angle:

I know who can fix it https://t.co/LCcYyP6QS9 pic.twitter.com/h0npgRGztX — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2025

This could work out great for the GOP!

Oh yeah, you are a great fit for this job. 🤡 — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 7, 2025

He really is.

Donald Trump really does have the luck of the devil when it comes to his political opponents. Electing David Hogg to a DNC leadership position is the best gift Democrats could have given to the returning president. https://t.co/Dd5ykePzO4 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 7, 2025

The Democrats showing that they learned zero lessons from the last election is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republicans.