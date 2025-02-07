THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About Gov't Spending'

Ever since Donald Trump took office we've been seeing countless examples of the kind of wasteful spending that's become the norm in the federal government, up to and including things like this:

Even Joe Rogan is getting his mind blown by these insane USAID grants. pic.twitter.com/kTix3a0Dfn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2025

Jesse Watters: USAID Is A $40 Billion Deep State Social Justice Slush Fund



-$20M for Iraqi Sesame Street

-$2M for Moroccan pottery classes

-$11M to tell Vietnam stop burning trash

-$27M to give gift bags to illegals

-$330M to help Afghanis grow crops

-$300M on unused Afghani… pic.twitter.com/8v2TsoGneP — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 5, 2025

Then of course there's the millions and millions of dollars that the government's been giving to certain media outlets, mostly in the form of buying subscriptions:

Treasury leadership verified that their NYT contracts were cancelled today. https://t.co/cd3STUgrzF — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 6, 2025

NASA leadership has verified that this was cancelled today. https://t.co/wSqWOFtHeT — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 5, 2025

Not for long.



This is obviously a huge waste of taxpayer money! https://t.co/7wJ8p4V603 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

Well, you get the point.

This is where the media enters to tell everybody they're not seeing those things they clearly saw, not unlike their gaslighting ahead of last year's election.

CNN's Brian Stelter sees X as full of falsehoods about what DOGE is uncovering:

Open this app.



See that it's absolutely bursting with wild falsehoods about government spending.



Maybe that's just how Musk likes it? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 6, 2025

The federal government is putting taxpayers on the hook for roughly a trillion dollars every hundred days and it's certainly NOT because of wild falsehoods about government spending.

How about engaging in good faith about the specific examples of foreign aid to seemingly bizarre priorities instead of dismissing millions as under an evil spell? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 7, 2025

This is going to be more of the "misinformation" they talk about that always ends up being true.

List the "wild falshoods," Potato.



Go ahead. We'll wait... — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 7, 2025

Potato here thinks the USAID spending is all in our heads https://t.co/9GGsZVWNtB — EPItomy 🐊 (@rggepi) February 6, 2025

"Don't believe your lying eyes" has been a great strategy so far for the corporate propagandists. Well done spud! https://t.co/eloMrZIXux — Rollo 'Fweedom' Tomassi (@EquinsuOcha44) February 6, 2025

The media tried the "don't believe your lying eyes" approach last year and it was a collossal failure, so it shouldn't be surprising that they're doubling down.