THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About Gov't Spending'

Doug P.  |  10:53 AM on February 07, 2025
Twitchy

Ever since Donald Trump took office we've been seeing countless examples of the kind of wasteful spending that's become the norm in the federal government, up to and including things like this: 

Then of course there's the millions and millions of dollars that the government's been giving to certain media outlets, mostly in the form of buying subscriptions:

Well, you get the point. 

This is where the media enters to tell everybody they're not seeing those things they clearly saw, not unlike their gaslighting ahead of last year's election. 

CNN's Brian Stelter sees X as full of falsehoods about what DOGE is uncovering:

The federal government is putting taxpayers on the hook for roughly a trillion dollars every hundred days and it's certainly NOT because of wild falsehoods about government spending. 

This is going to be more of the "misinformation" they talk about that always ends up being true.

The media tried the "don't believe your lying eyes" approach last year and it was a collossal failure, so it shouldn't be surprising that they're doubling down.

