Justine Bateman Lets Everybody Know What Nancy Pelosi's Panic About Trump and Musk Is REALLY About

The Democrat panic over President Trump's administration's measures to cut government jobs and save taxpayer money by ending the waste by USAID and other government agencies continues. "Elections have consequences," as Barack Obama once said, and the Dems are certainly finding that out.

Nancy Pelosi framed her anger in a way that people are wondering why she never expressed it this way before:

Donald Trump gave Elon Musk full access to your sensitive personal information and data at the Treasury Department.

⁰Last night, I hosted a telephone town hall with @RepRichardNeal to directly address this illegal seizure and detail how Democrats are responding. pic.twitter.com/FJ2YBc12OJ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2025

If Pelosi really wanted to give something back to ordinary Americans she should first and foremost share some hot stock tips with us.

In any case, Justine Bateman diagnosed the actual source of Pelosi's triggering, and it has nothing to do with your privacy -- but rather hers and some of her friends:

All kinds of people we’ve never heard of, and whom we never elected, have had this access for decades. You will need a new argument, because right now all it looks like is that you and others are terrified we’ll see your names as USAID fund recipients. https://t.co/LScuK44rCh — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 6, 2025

Exactly! Pelosi and the Dems certainly are acting terrified.

If there's anything politicians fear the most, it's transparency. Especially the corrupt ones — Peter L. D. (@PeterDeGiglio) February 6, 2025

The Dems could have made that more obvious these last couple of weeks.