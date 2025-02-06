VIP
Justine Bateman Lets Everybody Know What Nancy Pelosi's Panic About Trump and Musk Is REALLY About

Doug P.  |  1:08 PM on February 06, 2025
Twitter

The Democrat panic over President Trump's administration's measures to cut government jobs and save taxpayer money by ending the waste by USAID and other government agencies continues. "Elections have consequences," as Barack Obama once said, and the Dems are certainly finding that out.

Nancy Pelosi framed her anger in a way that people are wondering why she never expressed it this way before:

If Pelosi really wanted to give something back to ordinary Americans she should first and foremost share some hot stock tips with us. 

In any case, Justine Bateman diagnosed the actual source of Pelosi's triggering, and it has nothing to do with your privacy -- but rather hers and some of her friends:

Exactly! Pelosi and the Dems certainly are acting terrified. 

The Dems could have made that more obvious these last couple of weeks.

