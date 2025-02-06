Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to...
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against the Mob

Doug P.  |  9:20 AM on February 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

Since Donald Trump took office and Elon Musk's DOGE went to work, USAID is among government entities that have been shown to have been wasting an incredible amount of taxpayer dollars, up to and including giving millions to certain media outlets. 

CBS News' Margaret Brennan interviewed one person they said is a USAID employee who accused the Trump administration of committing a "moral atrocity" for putting a pause on the government agency that's been found to be fraught with wasteful spending. In the piece no faces are shown of protesting government workers and the person being interviewed is blurred out with an altered voice: 

Seriously?

CBS presented that like the person was giving up the Gambino family or something. 

They want it to look like the person was blurred out for their own personal safety, but there are likely other bigger reasons:

Margaret Brennan just nodded along instead of mentioning all the USAID waste that's been exposed in the last couple of weeks. 

The level of entitlement from some of these people is absolutely amazing. 

Neither do we. 

