CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against the Mob

Since Donald Trump took office and Elon Musk's DOGE went to work, USAID is among government entities that have been shown to have been wasting an incredible amount of taxpayer dollars, up to and including giving millions to certain media outlets.

CBS News' Margaret Brennan interviewed one person they said is a USAID employee who accused the Trump administration of committing a "moral atrocity" for putting a pause on the government agency that's been found to be fraught with wasteful spending. In the piece no faces are shown of protesting government workers and the person being interviewed is blurred out with an altered voice:

USAID personnel have been locked out of their offices and emails since Monday, leaving many unsure about their job status, pay or healthcare. One employee, who has worked at USAID for a decade, spoke anonymously with @Margbrennan due to fears for their safety. pic.twitter.com/v7aXLw8FKi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 6, 2025

Seriously?

Are they testifying against the mob?? 😂 https://t.co/4yEkCPEJxO — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) February 6, 2025

CBS presented that like the person was giving up the Gambino family or something.

CBS News treating a government employee like they are in witness protection is amazing. Blurred silhouette and everything. https://t.co/1av8WDMqwN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2025

They want it to look like the person was blurred out for their own personal safety, but there are likely other bigger reasons:

They kept her anonymous not out of fear she would be harmed, but out of fear that people would see: 1) her salary, 2) her qualifications (or lack thereof), and 3) her far-left political posts. https://t.co/R30ccyfgX2 — Town Moron (@townmoron) February 6, 2025

Margaret Brennan just nodded along instead of mentioning all the USAID waste that's been exposed in the last couple of weeks.

The level of entitlement from some of these people is absolutely amazing.

Dang that’s crazy not being able to go to your workplace for a period of time by government order, leaving uncertainly about your finances and future?



They should call Fauci and ask for help. https://t.co/wa9VM7vW4V — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 6, 2025

I don’t remember CBS doing such a big story when thousands of nurses, firefighters, police, military members got fired for refusing to get vaxxed. Do you? https://t.co/4UVpgYiUIq — Kimberly DeRosa (@K_DeRosa_NY135) February 6, 2025

Neither do we.