'Pass the Popcorn!' James Woods Shares the PERFECT Screenshot Encapsulating the Lefty Media Meltdown

Doug P.  |  1:45 PM on February 05, 2025
Meme

In the days, weeks and months leading up to the November election, the Democrats and their stenographers in the legacy media had one card to play in their attempt to convince people not to vote for Donald Trump: He's literally Hitler and an existential threat to everything.

The majority of American voters in November told them to knock it off.

Instead of the Dems and media deciding to understand the message that was sent and adjust accordingly, they're instead mostly doubling down on the crazy. This time, however, the very public breakdowns are actually entertaining. James Woods is among those reaching for the popcorn and shared a screenshot from MSNBC (via Fox News) of Joy Reid above a chyron that says it all:

Perfection.

Reid's first name being "Joy" helps make her outbursts extra special. 

There's a "full-on crisis" alright, but it's within MSNBC, CNN and elsewhere. They keep expecting everybody else to share their psychoses and the fact that fewer and fewer people are makes them even nuttier. 

We're guessing that the majority of MSNBC's viewership at this point is just conservatives tuning in for the psychotic breaks. 

And we're just over two weeks in. Will they make it?

