'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy the Constitution'

Donald Trump hasn't even been back in office for two full weeks and already the usual suspects in the media are throwing chum into the water in an attempt to keep the anti-Trump feeding frenzy going. With each passing day that approach becomes less effective, and the November election proved that voters have become tired of all that.

Politico Magazine has published another attempt to keep the "Trump's a dictator" narrative alive even though it's been on life support for quite some time now. Prepare for Trump to try and find a "loophole" in the Constitution:

Analysis: How Trump could defy the Constitution — or find a loophole — and stay in power beyond 2028, writes our legal editor @jamesromoser 👉 https://t.co/VYUsG2nlkS pic.twitter.com/vQ8z6yzkPo — POLITICO (@politico) January 31, 2025

Did the media's "legal experts" have this much to say after Biden unilaterally declared there to be a 28th Amendment to the Constitution?

The title of the piece is "How Trump could snatch a 3rd term, despite the 22nd Amendment."

Yawn.

There is no loophole. He’s not going to do any of this. https://t.co/nJ2Hx7fnYn — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 1, 2025

I 100% told you they were going to do this. It's who they are. They cannot change. https://t.co/WBQ9eMuCPR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 1, 2025

They can't change and maybe that's not a bad thing going forward.

Don’t ever wonder why he’s in office now, Politico. https://t.co/hzRW8FU4hN — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 1, 2025

Politico has 4.5 million followers. This fever dream fantasy piece has just 25 likes after 20 hours. This dreck used to be their bread and butter.



They're broken. We won. https://t.co/gaQARyXmxP — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) February 1, 2025

Hearing the same things over and over year after year becomes tiresome, but obviously Politico isn't going to give up.

Grok, Why was Politico rotated OUT of the Pentagon press corps?

👇🏻 https://t.co/ye30x2LQLi — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 1, 2025

It's a total mystery, right?