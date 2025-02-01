'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy the Constitution'

Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken...
Doug P.  |  10:20 AM on February 01, 2025
Donald Trump hasn't even been back in office for two full weeks and already the usual suspects in the media are throwing chum into the water in an attempt to keep the anti-Trump feeding frenzy going. With each passing day that approach becomes less effective, and the November election proved that voters have become tired of all that.

Politico Magazine has published another attempt to keep the "Trump's a dictator" narrative alive even though it's been on life support for quite some time now. Prepare for Trump to try and find a "loophole" in the Constitution: 

Did the media's "legal experts" have this much to say after Biden unilaterally declared there to be a 28th Amendment to the Constitution? 

The title of the piece is "How Trump could snatch a 3rd term, despite the 22nd Amendment." 

Yawn. 

They can't change and maybe that's not a bad thing going forward.

Hearing the same things over and over year after year becomes tiresome, but obviously Politico isn't going to give up. 

It's a total mystery, right? 

