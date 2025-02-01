Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut the Whole Bureau

Donald Trump took office nearly two weeks ago, and among the big changes taking place are firings at the FBI:

The Trump administration on Friday fired a group of prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 criminal cases and demanded the names of FBI agents involved in those same probes so they can possibly be ousted, moves that reflect a White House determination to exert control over federal law enforcement and purge agencies of career employees seen as insufficiently loyal. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered the firings of the Jan. 6 prosecutors days after President Donald Trump’s sweeping clemency action benefiting the more than 1,500 people charged in the U.S. Capitol attack, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. About two dozen employees at the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington were terminated, said a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel issues.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow was spotted making quite a statement about what the FBI was mostly focused on during the last few years. Video via @TheChiefNerd:

MADDOW: “If they are going to try to purge every FBI agent who took part in any one of these well over 1,000 [Jan 6th] cases, that’s kind of the whole FBI” pic.twitter.com/LpxZWhpS6a — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 1, 2025

That's a heck of an admission from Maddow!

Yes, a massive chunk of the FBI was diverted from actual threats to national security. https://t.co/W2KxJ0IoPH — 🇺🇸FormerFeds.org🇺🇸 (@FormerFeds) February 1, 2025

Perhaps once Kash Patel takes over as head of the FBI we'll eventually be told exactly how much time, money and focus was taken away from other national security and criminal threats to help the Democrats keep their J6 narratives going for as long as possible.

These FBI agents were on ONE case for three years. How will this impact our National Security again? https://t.co/aoXP4edD3p — Dana 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DLWeat) February 1, 2025

Question, MADDOW--

Why was the whole FBI obsessed with persecuting non-violent protesters? https://t.co/CKSJJwvhwH — M R Reiter (@MRReiter2) February 1, 2025

Indicating that perhaps the FBI was politicized just a bit. https://t.co/ChSwBSDZ37 — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) February 1, 2025

We're going to be hearing many more "quiet part out loud" comments from the Left moving forward.