The Gospel According to Grifters

Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut the Whole Bureau

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on February 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Donald Trump took office nearly two weeks ago, and among the big changes taking place are firings at the FBI:

The Trump administration on Friday fired a group of prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 criminal cases and demanded the names of FBI agents involved in those same probes so they can possibly be ousted, moves that reflect a White House determination to exert control over federal law enforcement and purge agencies of career employees seen as insufficiently loyal. 

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered the firings of the Jan. 6 prosecutors days after President Donald Trump’s sweeping clemency action benefiting the more than 1,500 people charged in the U.S. Capitol attack, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. About two dozen employees at the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington were terminated, said a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel issues.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow was spotted making quite a statement about what the FBI was mostly focused on during the last few years. Video via @TheChiefNerd: 

That's a heck of an admission from Maddow!

Perhaps once Kash Patel takes over as head of the FBI we'll eventually be told exactly how much time, money and focus was taken away from other national security and criminal threats to help the Democrats keep their J6 narratives going for as long as possible.

We're going to be hearing many more "quiet part out loud" comments from the Left moving forward.

