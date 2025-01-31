Outgoing DNC Chair Makes an Admission That Kamala Harris Will NOT Appreciate

Shall Not Be Infringed: 5th Circuit Rules Handgun Restriction is Unconstitutional
Doug P.  |  9:35 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If Joe Biden had remained the Democrat candidate in last year's election he still would have lost, but it seems that Democrat leadership has been playing a "what if" game and thinking maybe they made the wrong choice to swap out candidates mid-stream: 

There can only be one reaction to that story if you're not a Democrat:

And that's the reaction we have to this as well:

As the Democratic National Committee prepares to elect a new chair, its departing leader says Democrats should have stuck with Joe Biden in the 2024 race. 

In an interview with The Associated Press, Jaime Harrison reflected on why his party lost to Donald Trump and what might have happened had then-Vice President Kamala Harris had more time to campaign after Biden ended his reelection bid following a disastrous debate performance.

The Harris campaign was a disaster and the Dems know it.

If Harris had more time it's likely her loss would have been even worse. The candidate was the problem which was why her campaign tried to keep her exposure to the public at a minimum.

Considering what happened in November, perhaps it's bad news for the Republicans that Harrison is leaving as the head of the DNC, but the GOOD news is that the party might soon be headed up by somebody who has learned zero lessons from the recent past:

Yes, please continue to not understand what happened in the election, Dems!

