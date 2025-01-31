Outgoing DNC Chair Makes an Admission That Kamala Harris Will NOT Appreciate

If Joe Biden had remained the Democrat candidate in last year's election he still would have lost, but it seems that Democrat leadership has been playing a "what if" game and thinking maybe they made the wrong choice to swap out candidates mid-stream:

AP: The DNC's outgoing chair says Democrats should have stuck with Joe Biden in 2024 https://t.co/pUKrqtvM5O — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) January 31, 2025

There can only be one reaction to that story if you're not a Democrat:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 31, 2025

And that's the reaction we have to this as well:

As the Democratic National Committee prepares to elect a new chair, its departing leader says Democrats should have stuck with Joe Biden in the 2024 race. In an interview with The Associated Press, Jaime Harrison reflected on why his party lost to Donald Trump and what might have happened had then-Vice President Kamala Harris had more time to campaign after Biden ended his reelection bid following a disastrous debate performance.

The Harris campaign was a disaster and the Dems know it.

The DNC's outgoing chair says Dems should have stuck with Biden.



I sat down with @harrisonjaime this week, as he reflected on why his party lost to Trump - and what might have happened had Harris had more time.https://t.co/gDakP1njDp — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) January 31, 2025

If Harris had more time it's likely her loss would have been even worse. The candidate was the problem which was why her campaign tried to keep her exposure to the public at a minimum.

Yikes 😬 someone is having buyers remorse https://t.co/Ci3NS6BB4I — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) January 31, 2025

Considering what happened in November, perhaps it's bad news for the Republicans that Harrison is leaving as the head of the DNC, but the GOOD news is that the party might soon be headed up by somebody who has learned zero lessons from the recent past:

Every member of the DNC forum raises their hand when asked if they believe racism and misogyny played a role in Kamala’s 2024 loss. If Dems keep this up, 2028 is going be a Reagan style win. pic.twitter.com/5xBtniSbh1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2025

Yes, please continue to not understand what happened in the election, Dems!